Intervista

It's a hot afternoon of july here in Rome and Cavanagh brothers have just finished the soundcheck for the acustic show they are going to play (live report italian language here). Meanwhile, I had the chance to meet Vincent Cavanagh in the hotel for a long and intense exclusive interview for Metallized. I was really excited.. have a good reading! 

Selenia: First of all thank you for this opportunity, I'm really excited and it's a great honor for me having this interview with you! 

Vincent Cavanagh: Oh thank you very much, you're very kind! For us is very nice to be back in Rome.



: If you like yeah, we can say he is! Selenia: This time you gave much more importance to the electronic side of your sound. It was a planned choice or simply something more spontaneous during the composition process? Vincent: We never choose to do anything like that in advance, the same with any genre of music, you know, we don't choose to make a jazz song, you don't choose to make a blues song, you don't choose to make an electronic song. It all happens very naturally and the way we look at it is on the initial moment of composition, where there is the guitar or the piano. At the very first moment when you're writing this chords it will appear in your head like fully formed, like they're living there, behind (he simulates chords with bass guitar and drums). And you hear that beat and it's like 'Ok, that's electronic' and the song San Francisco was composed in this way, with a delay on the piano and when you close your eyes it's like 'Ok, I hear opera-based trombone'. In Back to the Start is similar, I hear a 70's sort of sound, with this big, huge chord.. and these things are like intuitions, because in the initial moment you hear them, you haven't made them yet, you just hear it. So it makes it easier for you because it's almost like the song gets the choice, it's telling you what to do.. so all you have to do it's just to make it, don't think too much about it, let the song be what it wants to be. Anyway, if there's electronic in this album especially because I know more about how to use the equipments, the technology.



: Yeah, I know how to program and ultimate the technology to make the sound more 'human', so to give it more dynamics, more flow. Selenia: And did you think about some bands in particular for inspiration? Vincent: No, not really, because I listen to electronic music link since I was a kid and especially after I was about 17, I got into techno and rave scene, through Aphex Twin.. really, he blew my mind. I was working in a studio in Liverpool and there were the owners of the studio, they had an electronic music project and I was messing around the drum machine and they asked me to program it for that tracks, so I did and I ended playing in a couple of raves with this electronic band in 1993 and it was fun! But I was heavily into everything like Aphex Twin, Future Sound of London, Boards of Canada...



Paul Leonard Morgan is a genius too, he made soundtracks for TV series, Hollywood movies, also for that movie Limitless. He's a really old friend of Tony and he said that he was going to be in Glasgow for a period, because he lives in Los Angeles, so he was available and we send them some stuff and he loved the music. He said 'Ok, well, let's try some things out!'. We gave him some directions a little bit and some ideas but we kind let him do his own things and he was great because watching him working in the studio was beautiful. It was the first session that we all attended and everybody get in and say hello and sat in the position with all the nine players. We had Paul Leonard Morgan as conductor and Tony Doogan as controller, with all the written scores and we got the engineer and they said 'Ok, you got three hours: go'. We recorded four or five songs and we had to stay ready instantly.. and they all were so, so good! It was a really privilege and honor to work with them, because they were totally focused, Tony Doogan was like 'Is everybody all right? - Ok, next one - Next song - Ok, a cup of tea? Shall we have a cup of tea everybody? - Five minutes break. - Ok, all right, now back to the start! Here we go!' and Paul Leonard Morgan just conducted and he was fucking great!



: ..but he is brilliant!!! So that's one way, to have a visual aesthetic, to have an image can influence the composition of the music. This is really the first time that we did it. Selenia: Changing topic, I always felt inspired by your music since I respect the fact that you had the strenght to follow what you wanted. I mean, you started from death/doom and gothic metal and then you progressively changed your style, playing different kinds of musical genres. I do appreciate that, since I think is important for an artist to feel free to be in constant metamophosis, following his sensibility. But you were also criticized by your metal fans during your carreer.. Vincent: Yes and I think there is a big mistake about this: we never wrote for anybody else. I think you're in dangerous territory if you try to write for the other people's expectations. The best thing you could do is writing just for your own expectations and to explore what you haven't done yet. Davide Bowie used to say that just when your feet are not on the floor anymore, you're in the right place to find something more interesting.

Selenia: Thank you anyway for your time.. it has been a really pleasure for me!!! 

Vincent: Oh, thank you! It was funny! I'll see you later and thanks again!





