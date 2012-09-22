     
 
Extreme
Six
Autoprodotti

Desolate Realm
Legions
18/08/23
VALKEAT
Fireborn

18/08/23
GODTHRYMM
Distortions

18/08/23
THE DEAD DAISIES
Best Of

18/08/23
HORRENDOUS
Ontological Mysterium

18/08/23
DEAD TALKS
Veneration of the Dead

18/08/23
OBLIVION PROTOCOL
The Fall of the Shires

18/08/23
INVULTATION
Feral Legion

18/08/23
UNBLESSED DIVINE
Portal to Darkness

18/08/23
ORBIT CULTURE
Descent

18/08/23
WARMEN
Here for None

CONCERTI

15/08/23
PFM
PIAZZA PLEBISCITO - CORLETO PERTICARA (PZ)

15/08/23
AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

15/08/23
CASTLE ATTACK! FESTIVAL
ROCCA DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)

16/08/23
DRAIN + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

17/08/23
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN + DEVOID OF THOUGHT
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

17/08/23
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA

17/08/23
MARLENE KUNTZ
MONTAGNA MOLISE FESTIVAL - CAMPITELLO MATESE (CB)

17/08/23
FRANTIC FEST 2023 (DAY 1)
TIKITAKA VILLAGE – FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

17/08/23
I AM MORBID
CUEVAROCK LIVE– STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI QUARTUCCIU (CA)

17/08/23
FESTA DI RADIO ONDA D\'URTO
AREA FESTE VIA SERENISSIMA - BRESCIA
DETTAGLI EVENTO
WE ARE DEATHCORE 2023
22/08/2023
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
GRUPPI
Humanity\'s Last Breath (SWE - Unique Leader Records)
Signs Of The Swarm (USA - Century Media Records)
Human Deception (Milano - Superbia Music Group)
The Big Jazz Duo (Alessandria - Hero Booking)
Commongrage (Torino)
Omens Before Histerya (Milano)
NOTE
Apertura porte: 18:30
Primo gruppo: 18:50

Prevendita: 23€ + ddp su Dice.fm
https://link.dice.fm/t6c6ada39093
Biglietti alla cassa: 28€

INGRESSO CON TESSERA ACSI
LINK per il tesseramento online:
https://entro.in/slaughterclub
ULTIMI COMMENTI
14/08/2023 - 21:16
DEREK SHERINIAN/SIMON PHILLIPS: pubblicato il video di ''Inertia''
14/08/2023 - 17:38
PIGNOLETTO FEST: i dettagli del festival di questo sabato a Modena
13/08/2023 - 20:48
EARTHSIDE: i dettagli del secondo album, ''Let the Truth Speak''
12/08/2023 - 12:15
FATES WARNING: non usciranno più nuovi album
11/08/2023 - 10:58
DYING FETUS: ascolta la nuova ''Throw Them in the Van''
11/08/2023 - 07:51
ANGELUS APATRIDA: annunciano il nuovo ''Aftermarth'', ascolta ''Cold''
03/08/2023 - 12:20
IRON MAIDEN: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Nicko McBrain
08/08/2023 - 17:21
RONNIE ATKINS: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album solista, ascolta ''Trinity''
12/08/2023 - 22:22
LALU: in arrivo a ottobre il quarto album, ecco un brano
12/08/2023 - 22:09
MOLYBARON: i dettagli di ''Something Ominous''
14/08/2023
Articolo
KORN
Korn Kovers - Rivisitazioni in chiave nu metal
23/06/2023
Intervista
FROZEN CROWN
Meno elfi, più streghe!
22/09/2012
Articolo
RACCONTARE IL MITO
# 30 Deep Purple, Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (RM), 05/09/1987
20/10/2022
Live Report
URIAH HEEP
Teatro Dal Verme, Milano (MI), 18/10/2022
29/07/2023
Live Report
LUPPOLO IN ROCK
DAY 1 - Parco delle Colonie padane, Cremona (CR), 21/07/2023
