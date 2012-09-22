DETTAGLI EVENTO WE ARE DEATHCORE 2023 22/08/2023 SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI) GRUPPI

Humanity\'s Last Breath (SWE - Unique Leader Records)

Signs Of The Swarm (USA - Century Media Records)

Human Deception (Milano - Superbia Music Group)

The Big Jazz Duo (Alessandria - Hero Booking)

Commongrage (Torino)

Omens Before Histerya (Milano)



NOTE

Apertura porte: 18:30

Primo gruppo: 18:50



Prevendita: 23€ + ddp su Dice.fm

https://link.dice.fm/t6c6ada39093

Biglietti alla cassa: 28€



INGRESSO CON TESSERA ACSI

LINK per il tesseramento online:

https://entro.in/slaughterclub