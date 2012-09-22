|
17/08/23
WHILE SHE SLEEPS
PARCO DELLA MUSICA - PADOVA
WE ARE DEATHCORE 2023
22/08/2023
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
Humanity\'s Last Breath (SWE - Unique Leader Records)
Signs Of The Swarm (USA - Century Media Records)
Human Deception (Milano - Superbia Music Group)
The Big Jazz Duo (Alessandria - Hero Booking)
Commongrage (Torino)
Omens Before Histerya (Milano)
Apertura porte: 18:30
Primo gruppo: 18:50
Prevendita: 23€ + ddp su Dice.fm
https://link.dice.fm/t6c6ada39093
Biglietti alla cassa: 28€
INGRESSO CON TESSERA ACSI
LINK per il tesseramento online:
https://entro.in/slaughterclub
