PornTheGore 🇷🇴
(Porngrind)
Funeral Rape 🇮🇹
(PornDeathGrind dal 2003)
Hateful 🇮🇹
(Death Metal)
Rosetta Twist 🇩🇪
(Groovy Goregrind)
Cannibe 🇮🇹
(Goregrind dal 2001)
Fotze Spritzegagga 🇦🇹
(Porngrind)
Gonzo 🇮🇹
(Porngrind)
Sex Organs In Formaldehyde 🇮🇹
(Gorenoise)
► INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI
Contributo previsto in sede sociale
Per l\'ingresso, se non già iscritti, è necessario aver compilato il modulo di adesione all\'associazione APS \"Urobòros Amaranto\" che trovate al seguente link: 👇
https://forms.gle/7x15Q7YguW9Ssniv9
