Album

Magnum
Here Comes the Rain
Autoprodotti

Stone of Duna
Moonsplitter
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/01/24
RIBSPREADER
Reap Humanity

19/01/24
NICK OLIVIERI
N​.​O. Hits At All Vol​.​9

19/01/24
SOVEREIGN
Altered Realities

19/01/24
KONTACT
Full Contact

19/01/24
UPON STON
Dead Mother Moon

19/01/24
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER
Die Mutter des Teufels

19/01/24
VEMOD
The Deepening

19/01/24
TRAFIC JAM
The Joke Is Over

19/01/24
AUTUMN`S CHILD
Tellus Timeline

19/01/24
ROBBY KRIEGER AND THE SOUL SAVAGES
Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages

17/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
RCCB INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

17/01/24
BEAST IN BLACK + BROTHERS OF METAL + GLORYHAMMER
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

18/01/24
OMAR PEDRINI
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

19/01/24
FIRE AND STEEL (day one)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
SKW + SPECIAL GUESTS (TBA)
ROCK'N'ROLL MILANO, VIA GIUSEPPE BRUSCHETTI 11 - MILANO

19/01/24
WHITE SKULL + RAINING NAILS + MADHOUR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/01/24
ABYSMAL GRIEF + DARKEND
BOCCIODROMO, VIA ALESSANDRO ROSSI 198 - VICENZA

19/01/24
DISTRUZIONE + URAL
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66L - TORINO

19/01/24
EXTREME FEST
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

19/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
CINEMA METROPOLIS, PIAZZA CARLO MARX 6 - UMBERTIDE (PG)
GRINDORIUM VOL. I
27/01/2024
OFFICINA AMARANTA, VIALE PICENO 139/M - FANO (PU)
https://www.facebook.com/events/7749614228386717/?ref=newsfeed
GRUPPI
PornTheGore 🇷🇴
(Porngrind)

Funeral Rape 🇮🇹
(PornDeathGrind dal 2003)

Hateful 🇮🇹
(Death Metal)

Rosetta Twist 🇩🇪
(Groovy Goregrind)

Cannibe 🇮🇹
(Goregrind dal 2001)

Fotze Spritzegagga 🇦🇹
(Porngrind)

Gonzo 🇮🇹
(Porngrind)

Sex Organs In Formaldehyde 🇮🇹
(Gorenoise)
► INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI
Contributo previsto in sede sociale
Per l\'ingresso, se non già iscritti, è necessario aver compilato il modulo di adesione all\'associazione APS \"Urobòros Amaranto\" che trovate al seguente link: 👇
https://forms.gle/7x15Q7YguW9Ssniv9
15/01/2024 - 09:40
WITHERFALL: ''Where Do I Begin?'' è il secondo estratto dal nuovo album
15/01/2024 - 09:35
THE OBSESSED: pubblicato il singolo ''Realize A Dream''
15/01/2024 - 00:28
IGNITE: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Done Digging the Grave''
08/01/2024 - 08:32
MANOWAR: entreranno in studio di registrazione
15/01/2024 - 09:20
PARADOX: quest'anno pubblicheranno il nuovo album ''Mysterium''
15/01/2024 - 09:25
INCHIUVATU: i dettagli dei due concerti con Lamentu e Agghiastru
15/01/2024 - 11:44
DEPARTURE CHANDELIER: tutto il nuovo ''Satan Soldier Of Fortune'' in streaming
15/01/2024 - 09:12
ABORTED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Vault of Horrors''
15/01/2024 - 09:38
SPECTRAL VOICE: online la nuova ''Sinew Censer''
15/01/2024 - 09:46
SOCIAL DISORDER: ascolta ''Time to Rise'' dal nuovo album
11/01/2024
Articolo
I DISCHI METAL PIÙ ATTESI DELL'ANNO
Previsioni per il 2024
30/05/2011
Articolo
RACCONTARE IL MITO
# 18 - Jaco Pastorius, Reggio Calabria, 1986
07/01/2024
Live Report
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO
Hemingway Club, Catanzaro (CZ), 28/12/2023
05/01/2024
Articolo
L`ANNO DI METALLIZED IN NUMERI
Retrospettiva statistica - 2023
31/12/2023
Articolo
BUON NATALLO
PARTE QUINTA: Capodanno
