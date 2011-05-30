DETTAGLI EVENTO GRINDORIUM VOL. I 27/01/2024 OFFICINA AMARANTA, VIALE PICENO 139/M - FANO (PU) https://www.facebook.com/events/7749614228386717/?ref=newsfeed GRUPPI

PornTheGore 🇷🇴

(Porngrind)



Funeral Rape 🇮🇹

(PornDeathGrind dal 2003)



Hateful 🇮🇹

(Death Metal)



Rosetta Twist 🇩🇪

(Groovy Goregrind)



Cannibe 🇮🇹

(Goregrind dal 2001)



Fotze Spritzegagga 🇦🇹

(Porngrind)



Gonzo 🇮🇹

(Porngrind)



Sex Organs In Formaldehyde 🇮🇹

(Gorenoise) NOTE

► INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI

Contributo previsto in sede sociale

Per l\'ingresso, se non già iscritti, è necessario aver compilato il modulo di adesione all\'associazione APS \"Urobòros Amaranto\" che trovate al seguente link: 👇

https://forms.gle/7x15Q7YguW9Ssniv9