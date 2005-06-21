      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wacken Open Air 2017
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/12/16
BEATING DEAD MEAT
With Full Force

23/12/16
DAWNBRINGER
XX

24/12/16
GOATBLOOD
Veneration of Armageddon

24/12/16
A SUN TRAVERSE
A Sun Traverse

06/01/17
MAGNUM
The Valley Of Tears - The Ballads

06/01/17
NIGHTLAND
Obsession (versione Deluxe)

09/01/17
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Soul Demise

13/01/17
CODE ORANGE
Forever

13/01/17
PAIN OF SALVATION
In The Passing Light Of Day

13/01/17
GOTTHARD
Silver

CONCERTI

22/12/16
ROME IN MONOCHROME + STILEMA + PROTOTYPE LAB
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

23/12/16
MELLOWTOY
BLACK HOLE - MILANO

23/12/16
EPHYRA + HERCUNIA + HAPPY PINK DEAD RABBIT
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

25/12/16
VEXOVOID + ATOMIC MASSACRE + DEVASTATION INC. + OTHERS
SANTA CROCE ROCK CITY - SANTA CROCE SULL'ARNO (PI)

30/12/16
DISBOSKATOR + STERMINIA + ANTI-HERO
PATATRACK - PORCARI (LU)

03/01/17
FROM ICE TO FIRE + VISCERAL GRAVE
SPAZIO CULTURALE - RAGUSA

06/01/17
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD + CANCRENA
ISTANBUL CAFE' - SQUINZANO (LE)

07/01/17
DEMONOMANCY + MEFITIC + NECRO + EKPYROSIS + UNCREATION
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

09/01/17
LES DISCRETS
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

13/01/17
ULVEDHARR + HELSLAVE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ecco altri tre gruppi confermati
22/12/2016 - 13:41 (65 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
