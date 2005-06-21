|
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Katatonia e altri tre gruppi
23/12/2016 - 11:04 (120 letture)
Penultimo giorno di annunci da parte dell'organizzazione del Wacken Open Air. Il bill del festival vede oggi l'inserimento di quattro nuovi gruppi: oltre ai Katatonia, saranno presenti anche i Sacred Reich, gli Status Quo e gli Hellomatic.
Ecco la lista aggiornata dei gruppi:
Aborted
Ahab
Amon Amarth
Annihilator
Apocalyptica (show speciale Plays Metallica by Four Cellos)
Architects
ASP
Aura Noir
Avantasia
Batushka
Beyond The Black
British Lion
Brujeria
Candlemass
Clawfinger
Crowbar
Cypecore
Dawn Of Disease
Dog Eat Dog
Emil Bulls
Emperor (show speciale Anthems to the Welkin at Dusk)
Europe
Evil Scarecrow
Fates Warning
Fit For An Autopsy
Grand Magus
Grave Digger
Hämatom
Heaven Shall Burn
Hellomatic
Heldmaschine
High Fighter
Insomnium
Imperium Dekadenz
J.B.O.
Johnny Death Shadow
Kadavar
Karbholz
Katatonia
Kissin' Dynamite
Kreator
Kryptos
Lacuna Coil
Lords Of Black
Marilyn Manson
Max & Iggor Cavalera Return to Roots
Mayhem
Memoriam
Morbid Angel
Mortiis
Napalm Death
Nile
Orange Goblin
Paradise Lost
Possessed
Powerwolf
Primal Fear
Prong
Psychotic Waltz
Rage
Russkaja
Sacred Reich
Saltatio Mortis
Sanctuary
Serenity
Skull Fist
Snoozebutton
Soilwork
Sonata Arctica
Stahlmann
Status Quo
Steak Number Eight
Subway To Sally
Tankard
The Amity Affliction
The Boomtown Rats
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Hirsch Effekt
Thundermother
Trivium
Turbonegro
Twilight Force
Ugly Kid Joe
Uk Subs
Uli Jon Roth
Walls Of Jericho
Warpath
Warrant
Witchery
Wolfbrigade
2
La grande abbuffata
1
Katatonia, Sacred Reich e Status quo!!!
