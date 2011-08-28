SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Heaven Shall Burn e i Vital Remains

|
23/12/2016 - 11:10 (65 letture)
Gli annunci del Summer Breeze circa i gruppi che suoneranno durante la prossima edizione sono giunti ormai agli sgoccioli. Questo penultimo aggiornamento del bill del festival di Dinkelsbühl vede l'inserimento di ulteriori due band: saranno presenti, infatti, anche gli Heaven Shall Burn e i Vital Remains.
Amon Amarth
Amorphis
Asphyx
August Burns Red
Black Label Society
Chelsea Grin
Children Of Bodom
Cryptopsy
Dark Tranquillity
Decapitated
Delain
Der Weg einer Freiheit
Devin Townsend Project
Emilbulls
End Of Green
Epica
Excrementory Grindfuckers
Fiddler's Green
Firkin
Fit For An Autopsy
Gorguts
Haggard
Hail Of Bullets
Hatebreed
Havok
Heaven Shall Burn
In Extremo
Knorkator
Life of Agony
Memoriam
Miss May I
Mono Inc.
Moonspell
Obituary
Possessed
Primal Fear
Revocation
Sacred Reich
Sonata Arctica
Suffocation
Terror
Tesseract
Vital Remains
Whitechapel
