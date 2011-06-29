      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La tour edition
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/12/16
A SUN TRAVERSE
A Sun Traverse

24/12/16
GOATBLOOD
Veneration of Armageddon

01/01/17
FUNERAL MOURNING
Descent MMXV

06/01/17
NIGHTLAND
Obsession (versione Deluxe)

06/01/17
MAGNUM
The Valley Of Tears - The Ballads

09/01/17
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Soul Demise

13/01/17
MYSTIC PROPHECY
Vengeance (Ristampa)

13/01/17
ACCEPT
Restless and Live

13/01/17
VICTORIUS
Heart Of The Phoenix

13/01/17
PAIN OF SALVATION
In The Passing Light Of Day

CONCERTI

25/12/16
VEXOVOID + ATOMIC MASSACRE + DEVASTATION INC. + OTHERS
SANTA CROCE ROCK CITY - SANTA CROCE SULL'ARNO (PI)

30/12/16
DISBOSKATOR + STERMINIA + ANTI-HERO
PATATRACK - PORCARI (LU)

30/12/16
EASY TRIGGER + TEARS FROM VENERE
ROCK OUT - BRESCIA

03/01/17
FROM ICE TO FIRE + VISCERAL GRAVE
SPAZIO CULTURALE - RAGUSA

06/01/17
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD + CANCRENA
ISTANBUL CAFE' - SQUINZANO (LE)

07/01/17
DEMONOMANCY + MEFITIC + NECRO + EKPYROSIS + UNCREATION
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

07/01/17
METAL XMAS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

07/01/17
ERUPTING DEATH NIGHT
CAFFE` DECO` MUSIC HALL - FIRENZE

09/01/17
LES DISCRETS
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

13/01/17
ULVEDHARR + HELSLAVE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
ANTHRAX: in arrivo la tour edition di 'For All Kings'
23/12/2016 - 17:51 (205 letture)

Maurizio 76
Sabato 24 Dicembre 2016, 17.26.52
3
solo per completisti, nulla di più
Painkiller
Sabato 24 Dicembre 2016, 0.25.28
2
01 – “Fight ‘Em ‘Til You Can’t” (live) 02 – “A.I.R.” (live) 03 – “Caught In A Mosh” (live) 04 – “Madhouse” (live) Decisamente più utile la deluxe edition con queste canzoni dal vivo
Mulo
Venerdì 23 Dicembre 2016, 20.57.28
1
Molto utile... (ovviamente sono ironico)
RECENSIONI
68
58
50
55
84
85
75
90
87
80
ARTICOLI
12/11/2015
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX + KVELERTAK
Alcatraz, Milano (MI) , 05/11/2015
26/06/2014
Live Report
ANTHRAX
Orion Live Club, Ciampino (RM), 19/06/2014
18/06/2014
Live Report
SLAYER + ANTHRAX
Live Music Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 15/06/2014
17/07/2011
Articolo
ANTHRAX
Scott Ian, la biografia
29/06/2011
Articolo
ANTHRAX
Joey Belladonna, la biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/12/2016 - 17:51
ANTHRAX: in arrivo la tour edition di 'For All Kings'
19/12/2016 - 19:43
ANTHRAX: guarda il lyric video di 'Suzerain'
16/11/2016 - 11:50
ANTHRAX: a marzo in Italia per una data, suoneranno tutto 'Among The Living'
26/08/2016 - 18:02
ANTHRAX: guarda il video di Monster At The End
31/07/2016 - 17:19
ANTHRAX: in uscita il vinile del singolo ''Monster At The End''
20/06/2016 - 16:36
ANTHRAX: guarda il lyric video di ''Zero Tolerance''
13/04/2016 - 17:33
ANTHRAX: aggiunta una data al Festival di Majano
06/04/2016 - 11:42
FOSCH FEST: aggiunti gli Anthrax
10/03/2016 - 12:11
SONISPHERE: dentro gli Anthrax
02/03/2016 - 20:12
ANTHRAX: online il video di 'Blood Eagle Wings'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/12/2016 - 15:40
NASTY SURGEONS: a gennaio il debut album
24/12/2016 - 12:13
MALICE: morto il chitarrista dopo una battaglia contro il tumore
24/12/2016 - 11:45
ERUPTING DEATH NIGHT: il 7 gennaio a Firenze, ecco il bill e i dettagli
24/12/2016 - 11:27
FUNERAL MOURNING: a gennaio ripubblicano 'Descent MMXV'
24/12/2016 - 11:11
SUMMER BREEZE: Kreator, Wintersun, Megadeth, Eluveitie e altri aggiunti al bill
24/12/2016 - 11:01
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Alice Cooper, Megadeth e Flotsam and Jetsam
24/12/2016 - 09:23
PANDEMONIUM: diffuso il trailer di ''Nihilist''
23/12/2016 - 23:47
THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX: proseguono i lavori con Dan Swano
23/12/2016 - 23:37
SAMAEL: pubblicheranno un nuovo album nel 2017
23/12/2016 - 18:03
NINE INCH NAILS: ascolta un nuovo brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     