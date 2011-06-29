ANTHRAX: in arrivo la tour edition di 'For All Kings'

|
In occasione dell'inizio del tour europeo previsto per il prossimo febbraio, i thrasher statunitensi Anthrax pubblicherano il 17 febbraio sotto Nuclear Blast Records la tour edition di For All Kings, l'ultimo disco della band pubblicato ad inizio anno.
Questa nuova edizione comprenderà una bonus track (Vice Of The People in precedenza presente solo nella versione giapponese del disco) ed un secondo CD con le versioni demo di alcuni brani For All Kings.
CD1 - For All Kings
01. You Gotta Believe
02. A Monster At The End
03. For All Kings
04. Breathing Lightning
05. Suzerain
06. Evil Twin
07. Blood Eagle Wings
08. Defend/Avenge
09. All Of Them Thieves
10. This Battle Chose Us
11. Zero Tolerance
12. Vice Of The People (bonus track)
CD2 - Demos
01. Breathing Lightning
02. A Monster At The End
03. This Battle Chose Us
04. Soror Irrumator
05. Vice Of The People