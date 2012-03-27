KLONE: live album a febbraio

|
Uscirà il 17 febbraio per la Pelagic Records (in formato CD e vinile) il primo live album acustico dei progster francesi Klone, intitolato Unplugged. Il disco è stato registrato durante il recente tour europeo del gruppo di supporto ad Anneke Van Giersbergen. Di seguito le parole della band:
"The live performances to Anneke's crowd in May 2016 were a completely different but not any less rewarding experience for both audience and ourselves, as compared to our regular shows... and so it soon occured to us that these new interpretations of our songs needed to be recorded properly!".
Unplugged conterrà nove canzoni registrate durante il concerto tenuto al Théâtre de la Coupe d'Or di Rochefort. I brani sono estratti da Here Comes The Sun e The Dreamer's Hideaway, ultimi due lavori da studio dei francesi. Oltre a ciò, sarà anche presente la cover di People are People dei Depeche Mode.
1. Immersion
2. Grim Dance
3. People Are People [Depeche Mode cover]
4. The Silent Field Of Slaves
5. Nebulous
6. Gone Up In Flames
7. Into The Void
8. Fog
9. Come Undone
10. Rocket Smoke
11. Summertime