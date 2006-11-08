LEATHERWOLF: il chitarrista Joey Tafolla entra in formazione

|
I californiani Leatherwolf annunciano l'ingresso in formazione del chitarrista Joey Tafolla degli Jag Panzer. Tafolla sostituisce così Greg Erba e raggiunge i membri storici del gruppo, Michael Olivieri e Dean Roberts, nonché il bassista Patrick Guyton e il chitarrista principale Rob Math.
Ecco il comunicato di Michael Olivieri:
"Ladies and gentlemen! Please welcome the amazing Joey Tafolla as the new guitarist for LEATHERWOLF!! Joey is a great guy and great player! We're excited to have him a part of the Triple Axe Attack! We thank Greg Erba for his dedication to the band for the last number of years. A fantastic guitarist and an awesome dude!".