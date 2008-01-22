      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Eluveitie: la nuova formazione
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/01/17
NIGHTLAND
Obsession (versione Deluxe)

06/01/17
MAGNUM
The Valley Of Tears - The Ballads

09/01/17
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Soul Demise

10/01/17
MINRAUD
Vox Populi

13/01/17
CROSSBONES
WWIII

13/01/17
ACCEPT
Restless and Live

13/01/17
CODE ORANGE
Forever

13/01/17
LAMBS / ILL NEGLECT
Trisma (split album)

13/01/17
WARPATH
Bullets for a Desert Session

13/01/17
MYSTIC PROPHECY
Vengeance (Ristampa)

CONCERTI

06/01/17
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD + CANCRENA
ISTANBUL CAFE' - SQUINZANO (LE)

06/01/17
TRICK OR TREAT+ GUESTS
MEPHISTO ROCK CAFE - LU MONFERRATO (AL)

07/01/17
DEMONOMANCY + MEFITIC + NECRO + EKPYROSIS + UNCREATION
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

07/01/17
METAL XMAS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

07/01/17
ERUPTING DEATH NIGHT
CAFFE` DECO` MUSIC HALL - FIRENZE

07/01/17
SNEI AP + DOCTOR FEAST
LA FONTANA RISTOBAR - BUROLO (TO)

07/01/17
DECLAPIDE + BLAZE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

07/01/17
AD HOMINEM + HOMSELVAREG
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)

07/01/17
ULTRA-VIOLENCE + TOXIC WALTZ + HATEWORLD + URAL
DAEVACIAN - BRUINO (TO)

07/01/17
ROUND7 + BARON SAMEDI
CIRCOLO LA MESA - MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE (VI)
ELUVEITIE: ecco la nuova formazione al completo
06/01/2017 - 11:08 (43 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
s.v.
58
55
77
75
ARTICOLI
09/11/2015
Live Report
EPICA + ELUVEITIE + SCAR SIMMETRY
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 04/11/2015
06/11/2014
Live Report
ELUVEITIE + ARKONA + SKALMOLD
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 31/10/2014
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
08/11/2011
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + ELUVEITIE + MERCENARY ed altri
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 03/11//2011
08/12/2010
Live Report
ELUVEITIE + SPELLBLAST + FUROR GALLICO
Mac2, Schio, 03/12/2010
22/01/2008
Intervista
ELUVEITIE
Parla Chrigel Glanzmann
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/01/2017 - 11:08
ELUVEITIE: ecco la nuova formazione al completo
27/12/2016 - 12:18
ELUVEITIE: annunciata la nuova suonatrice di ghironda
24/12/2016 - 11:11
SUMMER BREEZE: Kreator, Wintersun, Megadeth, Eluveitie e altri aggiunti al bill
09/12/2016 - 11:54
ELUVEITIE: scelta la nuova lineup, a breve i tre nomi
17/09/2016 - 18:00
ELUVEITIE: programmato il secondo disco acustico
05/05/2016 - 21:04
ELUVEITIE: tre membri lasciano la band
03/08/2015 - 18:09
ELUVEITIE: Nicole Ansperger lascia la band
22/12/2014 - 10:56
WIND ROSE: con gli Eluveitie per le date europee
21/11/2014 - 10:30
ELUVEITIE: Patrick Kistler fuori dalla band, dentro Matteo Sisti
14/11/2014 - 10:37
ELUVEITIE: tre date in Italia a febbraio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/01/2017 - 10:51
SAURON: a marzo uscirà la ristampa in vinile di 'The Baltic Fog'
06/01/2017 - 10:35
INFAMOVS: nuovo brano in streaming
06/01/2017 - 10:28
BLEED AGAIN: il debutto a maggio per la Sliptrick Records, ecco un video
06/01/2017 - 10:20
GLOSON: online il brano 'Antlers'
05/01/2017 - 20:14
BLACK ANVIL: online un altro brano
05/01/2017 - 20:08
HELHEIM: guarda il nuovo video
05/01/2017 - 19:34
CODE ORANGE: ascolta un nuovo brano
05/01/2017 - 17:56
JACK RUSSEL`S GREAT WHITE: ascolta un altro brano
05/01/2017 - 17:49
ALESTORM: in studio per il nuovo album
05/01/2017 - 17:50
SYRON VANES: online il nuovo lyric video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     