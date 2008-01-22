ELUVEITIE: ecco la nuova formazione al completo

|
E' tutto pronto in casa Eluveitie: il gruppo folk metal svizzero ha ora annunciato la nuova formazione al completo che debutterà al festival di Pratteln Eluveitie & Friends dei giorni 6 e 7 gennaio.
La combo riparte quindi con Jonas Wolf e Rafael Salzmann alla chitarra, Matteo Sisti alla cornamusa, Nicole Ansperger al violino, Alain Ackermann alla batteria, Chrigel Glanzmann alla voce ma anche alla cornamusa e al bodhràn, Fabienne Erni alla voce e all'arpa celtica, Kay Brem al basso e, infine, Michalina Malisz alla ghironda.
Ecco il comunicato degli Eluveitie:
"Above all we're super happy and thankful that we're complete again (even more than complete, actually) and given the chance to have such gifted musicians on board!
What could be a better start into a new year? 2017 is our year! We cannot wait to enter the studios soon and finish »Evocation II«. And right afterwards we'll be back with full force to rock the summer festival stages. Cheers & sláinte".