AGONIA: pubblicata la raccolta 'Servants' in formato CD

|
La Despise The Sun Records ha pubblicato lo scorso 5 gennaio in formato CD Servants, raccolta contenente tutto il materiale pubblicato dalla formazione brutal death metal lombarda Agonia più il mini Servants rimasto inedito.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
Servants | unreleased MCD 1995
01. Servants
02. Breed
03. Devouring
04. Devoid Of Birth
Breed | 7" 1994
05 Devoid Of Birth
06 Breed
At The Darkest Spawn | Demo 1994
07 At The Darkest spawn
08 Mutation
09 Deceiving Time
10 Whispers In Mind
Live Demo | Demo 1993
11 Deceiving Time
12 Post Mortal Ejaculation (*Cannibal Corpse cover)
13 Whispers in Mind
14 Lunatic of God's Creation (**Deicide cover)
15 Mutation