      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'annuncio con l'artwork
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/01/17
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Soul Demise

10/01/17
MINRAUD
Vox Populi

13/01/17
LAMBS / ILL NEGLECT
Trisma (split album)

13/01/17
BLACK ANVIL
As Was

13/01/17
GOTTHARD
Silver

13/01/17
CODE ORANGE
Forever

13/01/17
WARPATH
Bullets for a Desert Session

13/01/17
MYSTIC PROPHECY
Vengeance (Ristampa)

13/01/17
VICTORIUS
Heart Of The Phoenix

13/01/17
ACCEPT
Restless and Live

CONCERTI

07/01/17
DEMONOMANCY + MEFITIC + NECRO + EKPYROSIS + UNCREATION
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

07/01/17
METAL XMAS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

07/01/17
ERUPTING DEATH NIGHT
CAFFE` DECO` MUSIC HALL - FIRENZE

07/01/17
SNEI AP + DOCTOR FEAST
LA FONTANA RISTOBAR - BUROLO (TO)

07/01/17
DECLAPIDE + BLAZE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

07/01/17
AD HOMINEM + HOMSELVAREG
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)

07/01/17
ULTRA-VIOLENCE + TOXIC WALTZ + HATEWORLD + URAL
DAEVACIAN - BRUINO (TO)

07/01/17
ROUND7 + BARON SAMEDI
CIRCOLO LA MESA - MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE (VI)

07/01/17
STRANA OFFICINA + THE PRICE + V-ANGER
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/01/17
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD + AMRAAM + LURKING TERROR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
AGONIA: pubblicata la raccolta 'Servants' in formato CD
07/01/2017 - 01:37 (10 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/01/2017 - 01:37
AGONIA: pubblicata la raccolta 'Servants' in formato CD
30/08/2016 - 18:14
RAGNAROK: rinnovato l'accordo con la Agonia Records
30/08/2016 - 10:35
SHADECROWN: debuttano ad ottobre con 'Agonia', ecco i dettagli
23/06/2016 - 16:42
DECREPIT BIRTH: firmano per la Agonia Records
07/04/2016 - 09:50
DERANGED: firmato accordo con la Agonia Records
04/02/2016 - 17:05
THE ORDER OF APOLLYON: firmato accordo con la Agonia Records
13/01/2016 - 19:41
USURPRESS: firmano per la Agonia Records
09/12/2015 - 19:06
THREAT SIGNAL: firmano con la Agonia Records
26/11/2015 - 09:30
IN MOURNING: firmano per Agonia Records, al lavoro sul nuovo album
15/06/2015 - 16:01
OCTOBER TIDE: firmato accordo con la Agonia Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/01/2017 - 01:49
THE DRIP: online un video ed un brano
06/01/2017 - 23:38
COGNITIVE: il cantante lascia la band
06/01/2017 - 20:48
SUICIDE SILENCE: guarda il video di ''Doris''
06/01/2017 - 20:44
STEPHEN PEARCY: disponibile un altro brano
06/01/2017 - 16:36
BLACK STAR RIDERS: nuovo video disponibile
06/01/2017 - 16:32
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ecco il video di Rider
06/01/2017 - 14:35
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD: annullati i concerti di Lecce e Roma
06/01/2017 - 11:08
ELUVEITIE: ecco la nuova formazione al completo
06/01/2017 - 10:51
SAURON: a marzo uscirà la ristampa in vinile di 'The Baltic Fog'
06/01/2017 - 10:35
INFAMOVS: nuovo brano in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     