FALL OF CARTHAGE: i dettagli del prossimo album e il video di 'Fast Forward'

Si intitola The Longed-For Reckoning il secondo album dei Fall Of Carthage, gruppo tedesco di genere groove metal.
L'album, che sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 27 gennaio grazie all'etichetta MDD Records, conterrà sedici tracce inedite tra cui è presente Fast Forward, riportata in fondo alla notizia con il suo videoclip. Di lato, invece, è visibile la copertina.
The Longed-For Reckoning - Tracklist:
1. Fast Forward
2. Dust And Dirt
3. Sick Intentions
4. They're Alive
5. Swept To The Edge
6. Complete
7. For The Soul To Save
8. Whodini Peckawood
9. Suffer The Pain
10. Down Like Honey
11. Tapeworms
12. Paint It White
13. Bury The Crisis
14. Puerile Scumbag
15. Turning Point
16. Black December