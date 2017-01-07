      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Longed-For Reckoning
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/01/17
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Soul Demise

10/01/17
MINRAUD
Vox Populi

13/01/17
LAMBS / ILL NEGLECT
Trisma (split album)

13/01/17
MYSTIC PROPHECY
Vengeance (Ristampa)

13/01/17
VICTORIUS
Heart Of The Phoenix

13/01/17
GOTTHARD
Silver

13/01/17
PAIN OF SALVATION
In The Passing Light Of Day

13/01/17
CROSSBONES
WWIII

13/01/17
ACCEPT
Restless and Live

13/01/17
SEPULTURA
Machine Messiah

CONCERTI

07/01/17
DEMONOMANCY + MEFITIC + NECRO + EKPYROSIS + UNCREATION
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

07/01/17
METAL XMAS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

07/01/17
ERUPTING DEATH NIGHT
CAFFE` DECO` MUSIC HALL - FIRENZE

07/01/17
SNEI AP + DOCTOR FEAST
LA FONTANA RISTOBAR - BUROLO (TO)

07/01/17
DECLAPIDE + BLAZE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

07/01/17
AD HOMINEM + HOMSELVAREG
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)

07/01/17
ULTRA-VIOLENCE + TOXIC WALTZ + HATEWORLD + URAL
DAEVACIAN - BRUINO (TO)

07/01/17
ROUND7 + BARON SAMEDI
CIRCOLO LA MESA - MONTECCHIO MAGGIORE (VI)

07/01/17
STRANA OFFICINA + THE PRICE + V-ANGER
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/01/17
BAPHOMET`S BLOOD + AMRAAM + LURKING TERROR (ANNULLATO!)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
FALL OF CARTHAGE: i dettagli del prossimo album e il video di 'Fast Forward'
07/01/2017 - 11:42 (17 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/01/2017 - 11:42
FALL OF CARTHAGE: i dettagli del prossimo album e il video di 'Fast Forward'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/01/2017 - 12:09
DOOGIE WHITE: il 19 gennaio al Jailbreak di Roma
07/01/2017 - 11:59
THE PARASITE SYNDICATE: a febbraio il debutto
07/01/2017 - 11:31
DIABLERIE: nuovo album a fine gennaio, ecco i dettagli e un brano
07/01/2017 - 11:23
EKPYROSIS: in streaming il nuovo brano 'Immolate the Denied'
07/01/2017 - 11:11
LOGICAL TERROR: ecco i prossimi appuntamenti dal vivo
07/01/2017 - 10:59
HOODED MENACE: iniziati i lavori al prossimo album
07/01/2017 - 10:48
NECROSHINE: il video promozionale del nuovo album 'Dechristianrites'
07/01/2017 - 02:01
DARKEST HOUR: ascolta un altro brano
07/01/2017 - 01:49
THE DRIP: online un video ed un brano
07/01/2017 - 01:37
AGONIA: pubblicata la raccolta 'Servants' in formato CD
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     