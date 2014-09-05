STRIKER: tornano a febbraio con l'album omonimo, ecco i dettagli e un lyric video

Il gruppo heavy/power metal canadese degli Striker
presenta il lyric video di Born to Lose
, riportato in fondo alla pagina.
Il pezzo anticipa l'uscita dell'omonimo album Striker
, che avverrà il 24 febbraio tramite l'etichetta indipendente della band, la Breaking Records
. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito i titoli delle canzoni incluse in questo quinto album della carriera:1. Former Glory
2. Pass Me By
3. Born To Lose
4. Cheating Death
5. Shadows in the Light
6. Rock the Night
7. Over the Top
8. Freedom's Call
9. Curse of the Dead
10. Desire
Di seguito il comunicato della band in merito al nuovo disco:
"This is our no bullshit album. We cut out everything that wasn‘t absolutely necessary and kept everything short and to the point. We pray at the altar of heavy metal every day, and there are some musical ideas that persist through time and some that don‘t
".
Ricordiamo che gli Striker
supporteranno i Sonata Arctica
insieme ai Triosphere
durante il tour europeo che li vedrà impegnati tra febbraio e aprile. Due gli appuntamenti in Italia, quello del 24 febbraio al Vox Club
di Modena e quello del 25 all'Orion
di Roma. Qui
i dettagli dei concerti.