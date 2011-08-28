      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Summer Breeze 2017
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/01/17
SEPULTURA
Machine Messiah

13/01/17
CROSSBONES
WWIII

13/01/17
BLACK ANVIL
As Was

13/01/17
CODE ORANGE
Forever

13/01/17
ACCEPT
Restless and Live

13/01/17
VICTORIUS
Heart Of The Phoenix

13/01/17
GOTTHARD
Silver

13/01/17
PAIN OF SALVATION
In The Passing Light Of Day

13/01/17
WARPATH
Bullets for a Desert Session

13/01/17
LAMBS / ILL NEGLECT
Trisma (split album)

CONCERTI

13/01/17
ULVEDHARR + HELSLAVE
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

13/01/17
ANTICLOCKWISE + GUESTS
MEPHISTO ROCK CAFE - LU MONFERRATO (AL)

14/01/17
ULVEDHARR + HELSLAVE
DAEVACIAN - BRUINO (TO)

14/01/17
MOTH`S CIRCLE FLIGHT + SINPHOBIA
BE MOVIE - SANT'ILARIO D'ENZA (RE)

14/01/17
SURGE ASSAULT + EKPYROSIS + UNCTORIS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

14/01/17
DARK LUNACY
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/17
SAIL AWAY + DAYSLIVED + ELECTRIC UNIVERSE
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

14/01/17
ANTICLOCKWISE + LIONSOUL + BLACK RAGE
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

15/01/17
DISCOMFORT + FALSE LIGHT
CIRCOLO QUADRO - CITTADELLA (PD)

18/01/17
EPICA + POWERWOLF + BEYOND THE BLACK
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti altri gruppi
13/01/2017 - 07:04 (36 letture)

ARTICOLI
07/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 & 4 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 19-20/08/2016
06/09/2016
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18/08/2016
06/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2015
04/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2015
02/09/2015
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 12-13/08/2015
31/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2014
30/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 15/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14/08/2014
28/08/2014
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 13/08/2014
28/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 3 - Dnkelsbühl, Germania, 17/08/2013
27/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 2 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 16/08/2013
26/08/2013
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day 0 & Day 1 - Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 14-15/08/2013
29/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Three– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 18/08/2012
28/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Day Two– Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 17/08/2012
27/08/2012
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Introduzione e Day One, Dinkelsbuhl, Germania, 16/08/2012
29/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
Dinkelsbühl, Germania, 18-20 agosto 2011
28/08/2011
Live Report
SUMMER BREEZE
A.D. 2011, uno sguardo al festival
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/01/2017 - 07:04
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti altri gruppi
24/12/2016 - 11:11
SUMMER BREEZE: Kreator, Wintersun, Megadeth, Eluveitie e altri aggiunti al bill
23/12/2016 - 11:10
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Heaven Shall Burn e i Vital Remains
22/12/2016 - 13:51
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Epica ed Hail of Bullets
21/12/2016 - 06:58
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro altri due gruppi
20/12/2016 - 10:56
SUMMER BREEZE: Dark Tranquillity ed Emil Bulls aggiunti alla prossima edizione
19/12/2016 - 12:44
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro anche Suffocation e Life of Agony
18/12/2016 - 16:12
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti End Of Green e Children Of Bodom
17/12/2016 - 11:08
SUMMER BREEZE: Devin Townsend Project e Miss May I aggiunti al bill
16/12/2016 - 11:29
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati i Decapitated e i Firkin
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/01/2017 - 10:05
CRYONIC TEMPLE: firmano con la Scarlet Records e annunciano il nuovo album
12/01/2017 - 19:40
UNRULY CHILD: online un altro brano
12/01/2017 - 19:37
COLONY OPEN AIR: dentro i Loudness
12/01/2017 - 19:25
HOUSE OF LORDS: a marzo il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
12/01/2017 - 19:19
IRON REAGAN: ecco il video di 'Bleed The Fifth'
12/01/2017 - 19:16
BLACK MIRRORS: firmano per la Napalm Records
12/01/2017 - 15:02
BORN OF OSIRIS: ascolta ''Glorious Day'' dal nuovo album
12/01/2017 - 10:52
CHRONOSPHERE: svelata la data di uscita di Red N` Roll
12/01/2017 - 10:46
CRIMSON DAWN: nuovo lyric video e data di uscita del prossimo album
12/01/2017 - 10:39
ANEWRAGE: annunciato il nuovo album 'Life-Related Symptoms'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     