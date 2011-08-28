|
14/01/17
SAIL AWAY + DAYSLIVED + ELECTRIC UNIVERSE
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti altri gruppi
13/01/2017 - 07:04 (36 letture)
Nonostante l'abbondanza del mese di dicembre, all'edizione 2017 del Summer Breeze mancavano ancora parecchi protagonisti. L'organizzazione ha infatti in questi giorni aggiunto nuovi gruppi al programma del festival, tra cui 1349, Fallujah, Battle Beast ed altri.
Ecco il bill aggiornato:
1349
Amon Amarth
Amorphis
Asphyx
August Burns Red
Aversions Crown
Battle Beast
Black Label Society
Blasmusik Illenschwang
Chelsea Grin
Children Of Bodom
Cryptopsy
Dark Tranquillity
Decapitated
Delain
Der Weg einer Freiheit
Devin Townsend Project
Eluveitie
Emilbulls
End Of Green
Epica
Excrementory Grindfuckers
Fallujah
Fiddler's Green
Firkin
Fit For An Autopsy
Gorguts
Haggard
Hail Of Bullets
Hatebreed
Havok
Heaven Shall Burn
In Extremo
Knorkator
Kreator
Life of Agony
Long Distance Calling
Megadeth
Memoriam
Mgla
Miss May I
Mono Inc.
Moonspell
Obituary
Possessed
Primal Fear
Revocation
Sacred Reich
Sonata Arctica
Suffocation
Terror
Tesseract
The New Black
Vital Remains
While She Sleeps
Whitechapel
Wintersun
Within The Ruins
