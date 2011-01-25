NIGHT RANGER: ecco i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 24 marzo la Frontiers Music pubblicherà Don’t Let Up, il nuovo disco dei rocker statunitensi Night Ranger che sarà disponibile anche in versione deluxe con DVD e bonus track.
Ecco la tracklist ed il primo singolo Somehow Someway, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Somehow Someway
Running Out Of Time
Truth
Day And Night *
Don't Let Up
(Won't Be Your) Fool Again
Say What You Want
We Can Work It Out
Comfort Me
Jamie
Nothing Left Of Yesterday
* Bonus audio track on Deluxe Edition