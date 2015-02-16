TRAUMA (USA): Joe Fraulob è il nuovo chitarrista

|
Gli statunitensi Trauma annunciano l'ingresso in formazione di Joe Fraulob, che d'ora in avanti sarà il nuovo chitarrista e songrwriter del gruppo. La band sta attualmente lavorando al materiale che comporrà il prossimo album.
Ecco il comunicato ufficiale:
"Joe has been in many bands over the years and has toured the globe. He was in DANZIG and DECONSTRUCT. Trauma is very pleased to have Joe on board touring and writing new material!".
La formazione heavy/thrash metal ha fatto il suo ritorno lo scorso anno con l'album Rapture and Wrath, uscito a trent'anni dall'ultimo Scratch and Scream.