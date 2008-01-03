AYREON: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album

|
Gli Ayreon, fronteggiati da Arjen Lucassen, hanno svelato la tracklist del loro nuovo The Source, disco in uscita entro l'anno per Mascot Label Group.
Eccola di seguito:
CD1
Chronicle 1: The Frame
“The Day That The World Breaks Down”
“Sea Of Machines”
“Everybody Dies”
Chronicle 2: The Aligning Of The Ten
“Star Of Sirrah”
“All That Was”
“Run! Apocalypse! Run!
“Condemned To Live”
CD2
Chronicle 3: The Transmigration
“Aquatic Race”
“The Dream Dissolves”
“Deathcry Of A Race”
“Into The Ocean”
Chronicle 4: The Rebirth
“Bay Of Dreams”
“Planet Y Is Alive!”
“The Source Will Flow”
“Journey To Forever”
“The Human Compulsion”
“March Of The Machines”
DVD
Videos:
“Everybody Dies”
“Star Of Sirrah”
“Run! Apocalypse! Run”
“The Day That The World Breaks Down”
Interviews
Behind The Scenes
5.1 Audio Mix