      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
la copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/01/17
ABORYM
Shifting.negative

25/01/17
CODE
Lost Signal

27/01/17
KREATOR
Gods Of Violence

27/01/17
PRIDE OF LIONS
Fearless

27/01/17
AKOMA
Revangels

27/01/17
BEHEADED
Beast Incarnate

27/01/17
DEATHLESS LEGACY
Dance With Devils

27/01/17
XANDRIA
Theater Of Dimensions

27/01/17
FALL OF CARTHAGE
The Longed-For Reckoning

27/01/17
STEPHEN PEARCY
Smash

CONCERTI

25/01/17
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

27/01/17
DESTRAGE
CHALET CLUB - TORINO

27/01/17
WARRIOR SOUL + DANCING CRAP
LET IT BEER - ROMA

27/01/17
DEVASTATION INC. + THRASHICIDIO
DEVIL KISS ROCK CLUB - OLBIA

27/01/17
K-ROCK PARTY
VIBRA CLUB - MODENA

28/01/17
STONEDRIFT + DEATH O MATIC
GASOLINE ROAD BAR - LENTIGIONE (RE)

28/01/17
DEVASTATION INC. + DEATHCRUSH + ANGKAR + UBIQUITY
QUEVA ROCK - QUARTUCCIU (CA)

28/01/17
BUTTERFLY BOMB METAL FEST
CENTRO RICREATIVO UNDERGROUND - PERUGIA

29/01/17
HAMMERFALL + GLORYHAMMER + LANCER
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

03/02/17
DESTRAGE + GUEST
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - FRATTAMAGGIORE (NA)
AYREON: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album
25/01/2017 - 12:38 (112 letture)

xXx
Mercoledì 25 Gennaio 2017, 14.16.04
1
sembra interessante...
RECENSIONI
70
81
93
90
89
82
ARTICOLI
03/01/2008
Intervista
AYREON
Parla Lucassen
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/01/2017 - 12:38
AYREON: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album
20/01/2017 - 10:55
AYREON: 'The Source' è il titolo del nuovo album, ecco la copertina
16/01/2017 - 11:18
AYREON: svelato l'artwork del prossimo album
21/11/2016 - 20:15
AYREON: due concerti live nel 2017 in Olanda
17/11/2016 - 10:48
AYREON: aggiunto Michael Eriksen dei Circus Maximus
12/11/2016 - 06:57
AYREON: annunciato Tobias Sammet sul nuovo disco
08/11/2016 - 17:01
AYREON: ufficializzato Guthrie Govan sul nuovo album
05/11/2016 - 15:48
AYREON: Floor Jansen e Hansi Kürsch sul prossimo disco
29/10/2016 - 15:36
AYREON: aggiunto Michael Mills alla lista degli ospiti
26/10/2016 - 14:58
AYREON: Paul Gilbert ospite sul nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/01/2017 - 18:45
IRON MONKEY: firmano per Relapse Records
25/01/2017 - 18:41
PLACE VENDOME: ascolta la cover di HereAfter dei DGM
25/01/2017 - 18:32
DARK LUNACY: l'11 marzo a Cremona
25/01/2017 - 18:14
CODE: in streaming l'EP 'Lost Signal'
25/01/2017 - 18:06
BATHSHEBA: online un nuovo brano
25/01/2017 - 15:58
SIX FEET UNDER: disponibile un playthrough di un nuovo brano
25/01/2017 - 15:29
BORN OF OSIRIS: disponibile un nuovo video
25/01/2017 - 13:00
HESPERIA: online il trailer del nuovo disco
25/01/2017 - 12:42
CRYPTIC BROOD: nuovo brano in streaming
25/01/2017 - 12:32
CHRONOSPHERE: svelata la tracklist di Red N` Roll
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     