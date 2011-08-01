CHICKENFOOT: in arrivo una raccolta con un inedito

|
Il prossimo 10 marzo il supergruppo Chickenfoot pubblicheranno Best + Live, una raccolta contenente classici della band, live e l'inedito Divine Termination, presentata dal vivo lo scorso anno.
Le tracce live sono state registrate a Phoenix nel 2009 quando filmato il DVD Get Your Buzz On. Ecco la tracklist completa mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD1 - Best Of
Divine Termination (New Song)
Soap On A Rope
Sexy Little Thing
Oh Yeah
Get It Up
Future In The Past
Big Foot
Different Devil
Lighten Up
Dubai Blues
Something Going Wrong
Bonus Live Tracks:
Highway Star
Bad Motor Scooter
My Generation
CD2 - Live
Avenida Revolution
Sexy Little Thing
Soap On A Rope
My Kinda Girl
Down The Drain
Bitten By The Wolf
Oh Yeah
Learning To Fall
Get It Up
Turnin’ Left
Future In The Past