INGLORIOUS: a maggio il secondo disco, cambio di chitarrista

Il prossimo 12 maggio la Frontiers Music pubblicherà II, il secondo disco della formazione hard rock britannica Inglorious prodotto dalla band e mixato da Kevin Shirley.
L'album uscirà in versione CD e doppio CD/DVD, contenente la performance del gruppo Download Festival dello scorso anno, più altri bonus.
Ecco la tracklist ed i dettagli del DVD:
CD:
I Don't Need Your Loving
Taking The Blame
Tell Me Why
Read All About It
Change Is Coming
Making Me Pay
Hell Or High Water
No Good For You
I Got A Feeling
Black Magic
Faraway
High Class Woman
DVD:
Live At Donington:
Until I Die
Breakaway
High Flying Gypsy
No Good For You
Holy Water
Warning
Unaware
Special Features:
Inglorious EPK
Taking The Blame Music Video
I Don't Need Your Loving Music Video
Behind The Scenes
La band ha inoltr annunciato l'abbandono del chitarrista Wil Taylor, il quale ha lasciato dopo la registrazione del secondo disco. Al suo posto entrerà in maniera permanente Drew Lowe, presentato qui: