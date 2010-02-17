NOVEMBERS DOOM: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente in fondo è possibile ascoltare il brano Plague Bird della formazione death/doom Novembers Doom estratto da Hamartia, il nuovo disco della band che sarà pubblicato il 14 aprile dalla The End Records.
L'album è stato registrato da Chris Djuricic e mixato da Dan Swano; ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. Devils Light
2. Plague Bird
3. Ghost
4. Ever After
5. Hamartia
6. Apostasy
7. Miasma
8. Zephyr
9. Waves in the Red Cloth
10. Borderline