      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/01/17
CRURIFRAGIUM
Beasts of the Temple of Satan

30/01/17
SULPHUROUS
Abomination Temple

30/01/17
SORTILEGE
Sortilège (reissue)

01/02/17
BESTIAL RAIDS
Master Satans Witchery (LP)

03/02/17
IRON REAGAN
Crossover Ministry

03/02/17
WRATH FROM ABOVE
Beyond Ruthless Cold

03/02/17
SOEN
Lykaia

03/02/17
BLACK STAR RIDERS
Heavy Fire

03/02/17
PRYAPISME
Diabolicus Felinae Pandemonium

03/02/17
GATEWAY
Scriptures of Grief

CONCERTI

29/01/17
HAMMERFALL + GLORYHAMMER + LANCER
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

03/02/17
DESTRAGE + GUEST
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - FRATTAMAGGIORE (NA)

03/02/17
EXTREMA + NODE
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - BORGO PRIOLO (PV)

03/02/17
DESTRUCTION + NERVOSA + REZET + MURDER SPREE
KARISMA - FOGGIA

04/02/17
DESTRAGE
DEMODE CLUB - BARI

04/02/17
EXTREMA
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

04/02/17
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
VILLA BOSCHI - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

04/02/17
NODE + ALEPH + DECLAPIDE
LIBERO PENSIERO - LECCO

04/02/17
DESTRUCTION + NERVOSA + REZET + MURDER SPREE
ORION LIVE CLUB - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

04/02/17
EPITAPH + SIDHE
BROS - VALHALLA RISING - BORGO TICINO (NO)
CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live album
28/01/2017 - 13:38 (41 letture)

ARTICOLI
04/06/2012
Live Report
OBITUARY + ADIMIRON + CORPSEFUCKING ART ed altri
Blackout Rock Club, Roma, 02/06/2012
29/05/2011
Live Report
PESTILENCE + ANTROPOFAGUS + CORPSEFUCKING ART
Init Club, Roma, 20/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/01/2017 - 13:38
CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live album
01/05/2016 - 12:08
CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live DVD
11/08/2014 - 11:09
CORPSEFUCKING ART: a novembre live a Roma, ecco i dettagli
09/03/2014 - 13:57
CORPSEFUCKING ART: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album
02/09/2012 - 16:16
CORPSEFUCKING ART: una data a Roma per il ventennale
14/03/2011 - 10:54
CORPSEFUCKING ART: una data a Roma a metà aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/01/2017 - 17:28
BLACK SABBATH: morto l'ex-tastierista Geoff Nicholls
28/01/2017 - 13:58
MAYHEM: ad aprile uscirà 'Live in Sarpsborg'
28/01/2017 - 13:28
SEA: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
28/01/2017 - 13:22
NOVEMBERS DOOM: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
28/01/2017 - 13:13
INGLORIOUS: a maggio il secondo disco, cambio di chitarrista
28/01/2017 - 13:01
HAKEN: ascolta la versione rimasterizzata di 'Streams'
28/01/2017 - 12:55
WRETCH: guarda il nuovo video
28/01/2017 - 12:51
CHICKENFOOT: in arrivo una raccolta con un inedito
27/01/2017 - 21:07
JUDAS PRIEST: altro estratto live dalla ristampa di 'Turbo'
27/01/2017 - 21:04
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE: nuovo brano disponibile
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     