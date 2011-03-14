CORPSEFUCKING ART: in arrivo il primo live album

|
La formazione death metal romana Corpsefucking Art pubblicherà prossimamente il primo live CD intitolato Beverly Hills Corpse, registrato in occasione del concerto di presentazione dell'ultimo Quel Cimitero Accanto Alla Villa tenutosi al Traffic Club di Roma.
Il live sarà prodotto dall'etichetta indonesiana Stillborn Sounds e distribuito dalla italiana Despise The Sun Records.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato è disponibila copertina:
1. Sympathy for the Zombie
2. Cemetery by the House
3. Night of the Chicken Dead
4. Cat in the Brain
5. Blood Everest
6. Centrifuged, Washed And Strangled
7. The Mask of Mr. Daisy
8. The Song With No Name
9. Voracious Tomatoes
10. The Meaning of Death
11. No Woman No Grind (Bomb Marley)
12. Fucked with the Head in the Oven
13. Beverly Hills Corpse
14. Four on a Meathook
15. Sachertorture
16. Splatter Deluxe