ROBERT DAHLQVIST: morto l'ex-Hellacopters

Apprendiamo poche ore fa la notizia della scomparsa di Robert "Strängen" Dahlqvist, chitarrista della formazione svedese degli Hellacopters dal 1999 al 2008 e fondatore degli Dundertåget nel 2004. L'artista aveva quarant'anni; le cause della morte non sono state rese note.
Di seguito il comunicato diffuso su internet da parte del suo ex gruppo:
"It is difficult to find the words right now but it is with great sadness we have to announce that Robert 'Strängen' Dahlqvist is dead.
For ten years, we traveled around the world several times together. Shared tour buses and recorded albums. Played at clubs and festivals.
It's incredibly difficult to describe in words what Strängen meant to us and no matter how hard we'd try, we couldn't explain how much we'll miss him.
Our thoughts go out to all of the great memories we had together and especially to his family.
Until we meet again".
Come redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze ad amici e familiari del musicista.