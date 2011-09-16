THE OBSESSED: disponibili tutti i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 7 aprile la Relapse Records pubblicherà Sacred, il ritorno discografico della formazione doom statunitense The Obsessed che sarà disponibile in formato CD, LP, doppio LP deluxe e digitale.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il brano Razor Wire, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Sodden Jackal
02. Punk Crusher
03. Sacred
04. Haywire
05. Perseverance Of Futility
06. It's Only Money
07. Cold Blood
08. Stranger Things
09. Razor Wire
10. My Daughter My Son
11. Be The Night
12. Interlude
13. On So Long (bonus)
14. Crossroader Blues (bonus)