THE OBSESSED: disponibili tutti i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
08/02/2017 - 06:51 (49 letture)

Steelminded
Mercoledì 8 Febbraio 2017, 7.42.28
1
Here you go Wino... so long...
08/02/2017 - 06:51
THE OBSESSED: disponibili tutti i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
02/12/2016 - 12:01
THE OBSESSED: ascolta il brano 'Sodden Jackyl'
27/05/2016 - 06:58
THE OBSESSED: ascolta la versione demo di un nuovo brano
20/05/2016 - 16:08
THE OBSESSED: firmano per la Relapse Records
02/03/2016 - 21:10
THE OBSESSED: torna la band di Scott 'Wino' Weinrich
05/11/2013 - 16:24
THE OBSESSED: a novembre ristampa di The Curch Within
05/09/2012 - 22:55
THE OBSESSED: morto l'ex-bassista Vance Bockis
16/09/2011 - 15:30
THE OBSESSED: reunion in occasione del Roadburn Festival
08/02/2017 - 11:41
KREYSKULL: a marzo il nuovo album, ecco il video di un brano estratto
08/02/2017 - 11:26
MORTUARY DRAPE: il 25 febbraio a Rozzano con gli Abysmal Grief, ecco i dettagli
08/02/2017 - 11:14
SAURON: disponibile un video storico di supporto a 'The Baltic Fog'
08/02/2017 - 11:06
VIDIAN: online la clip di 'Pole Shift'
07/02/2017 - 19:03
ANATOMIA: terminati i lavori per il nuovo album
07/02/2017 - 18:48
VENENUM: nuovo brano in streaming, confermata una data in Italia
07/02/2017 - 18:28
LECHEROUS GAZE: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo disco
07/02/2017 - 17:23
CHICKENFOOT: ascolta il brano 'Divine Termination'
07/02/2017 - 17:10
CRYSTAL VIPER: ecco il video di 'When The Sun Goes Down'
07/02/2017 - 15:14
SHIBALBA: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
 
