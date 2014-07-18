DRAGONFORCE: tutti i dettagli di 'Reaching Into Infinity'

|
Dopo aver svelato pochi giorni fa la copertina di Reaching Into Infinity, i britannici Dragonforce hanno diffuso oggi i restanti dettagli del nuovo disco.
L'album sarà pubblicato il 19 maggio dalla earMUSIC e sarà disponibile in formato CD, LP, CD + DVD e digitale.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
Standard Edition
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The eDGE OF THE wORLD
11. Our Final Stand
Special Edition with multi-angle Bonus DVD:
Disc 1 - CD
01. Reaching Into Infinity
02. Ashes Of The Dawn
03. Judgement Day
04. Astral Empire
05. Curse Of Darkness
06. Silence
07. Midnight Madness
08. WAR!
09. Land Of Shattered Dreams
10. The Edge Of The World
11. Our Final Stand
Bonus Tracks
12. Hatred And Revenge
13. Evil Dead
Disc 2 - Bonus DVD
DRAGONFORCE Live at Woodstock Festival Poland 2016
01. Holding On
02. Heroes Of Our Time
03. Operation Ground And Pound
04. Holding On (Multi-angles)
05. Heroes Of Our Time (Multi-angeles)
06. Operation Ground And Pound (Multi-Angles)