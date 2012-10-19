ACRIMONIOUS: 'Eleven Dragons' uscirà a marzo, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
La formazione black/death metal greca degli Acrimonious rende ora disponibile in streaming Qayin Rex Mortis, nuovo brano ascoltabile grazie al player in fondo alla notizia.
La canzone anticipa l'uscita di Eleven Dragons, terzo album della carriera atteso per il 20 marzo con pubblicazione a cura della W.T.C. Productions. Di lato ne è riportata la copertina e di seguito i titoli delle undici tracce incluse.
1. Incineration Initiator
2. The Northern Portal
3. Damnation's Bells
4. Satariel's Grail
5. Elder of the Nashiym
6. Kaivalya
7. Qayin Rex Mortis
8. Ominous Visions of Nod
9. Stirring the Ancient Waters
10. Litany of Moloch's Feast
11. Thaumitan Crown