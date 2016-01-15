ALTARAGE: firmano per la Season Of Mist, il secondo album uscirà quest'anno

|
La Season of Mist annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster degli Altarage, formazione black/death metal spagnola che ha già all'attivo il disco NIHL uscito lo scorso anno.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il secondo album della carriera durante il 2017. Ecco il comunicato ufficiale:
"We are glad that Season Of Mist have joined us on our journey through the nothingness, chanting hymns of failure, and celebrating decay towards our inevitable end. The year 2017 will see a new nihilistic offering. The end is upon us".