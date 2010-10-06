MORTIIS: i dettagli dell'album di remix 'The Great Corrupter'

|
I norvegesi Mortiis svelano ora i dettagli di The Great Corrupter, nuovo album che sarà pubblicato il 21 aprile dalla Omnipresence Production.
Il disco sarà una raccolta di canzoni dell’album dell’anno scorso, The Great Deceiver, remixate da musicisti della scena industrial e ambient, come Die Krupps, John Fryer, Godflesh, Merzbow, Apoptygma Berzerk, In Slaughter Natives, Raison D'Etre e PIG. Ci sarà inoltre del materiale inedito, che risale a sessioni di registrazione con Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails). Di seguito trovate la tracklist:
The Great Corrupter:
1. The Great Leap (Godflesh - Extended Version)
2. Doppelganger (Die Krupps - Extended Version)
3. Hard to Believe (Chris Vrenna - Extended Version)
4. Too Little Too Late (PIG)
5. Road to Ruin (Prurient - Extended Version)
6. Sins of Mine (Apoptygma Berzerk - Extended Version)
7. The Seed of Greed (John Fryer - Extended Version)
8. Scalding the Burnt (FLESH)
9. Road to Ruin (Axegrinder)
10. Hard to Believe (Rhys Fulber - Extended Version)
Brani missati da Chris Vrenna:
11. The Shining Lamp of God
12. Demons Are Back
13. The Ugly Truth
14. Doppelganger
15. The Great Deceiver
16. The Ugly Truth (Je$us Loves Amerika)
17. The Great Leap (Le Prince Harry)
19. Bleed Like You (Manes)
20. Too little too Late (Output/Electronics by Ole-Espen Kristiansen)
21. Sins of Mine (Katscan)
22. Hard to Believe (In Slaughter Natives)
23. Feed the Greed (Cease2Xist)
24. Demons are Back (Technomancer Feat. Angst Pop)
26. Sins of Mine (Raison D´Etre)
27. Doppelganger (Wumpscut)
28. Geisteskrank
29. Road to Ruin (Deutsch Nepal)
30. Bleed Like You (Merzbow)
I Mortiis renderanno disponibile The Great Corrupter in digitale, CD e vinile. Il vinile, limitato a 500 copie, sarà realizzato in cinque colori diversi (100 copie per colore). La copertina, visibile alla vostra sinistra, sarà differente rispetto a quella del CD.