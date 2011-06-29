ANTHRAX: filmato lo show di ieri sera per la realizzazione di un DVD

|
Secondo quanto annunciato dalla band, lo show (che ha fatto registrare il tutto esaurito) tenuto ieri sera dagli Anthrax al Barrowlands di Glasgow è stato registrato per la realizzazione di un nuovo live DVD.
Ricordiamo che la storica formazione thrash metal è attualmente impegnata nel tour denominato Among The Kings, durante il quale suonano tutto Among The Living e che passerà per l'Italia nel mese di marzo.
Ecco la setlist di ieri sera:
Set 1
A.I.R.
Madhouse
Evil Twin
Medusa
Blood Eagle Wings
Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't
Be All, End All
Breathing Lightning
Set 2: Among The Living
Among the Living
Caught in a Mosh
One World
I Am the Law
A Skeleton in the Closet
Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)
A.D.I. / Horror of It All
Indians
Imitation of Life
Encore:
Antisocial