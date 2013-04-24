CULT OF LUNA: il video di 'The Sweep' e 'Light Chaser' dal prossimo DVD

|
I Cult Of Luna diffondono tramite Youtube il video dei brani The Sweep e Light Chaser i cui filmati provengono da Years in a Day, nuovo CD/DVD in arrivo. Come già annunciato, il DVD includerà il concerto che il gruppo ha tenuto lo scorso anno a La Gaîté Lyrique di Parigi, mentre i CD racchiudono l'esibizione al Roadburn Festival del 2013 e del 2016.
Trovate il player con i due brani estratti in fondo alla notizia.
DVD: Live at La Gaîté Lyrique, Paris
1. The Sweep
2. Light Chaser
3. Owlwood
4. Echoes
5. I: The Weapon
6. Waiting For You
7. Marching To The Heartbeats
8. Finland
9. Back To Chapel Town
10. And With Her Came The Birds
11. Thirtyfour
12. Dim
13. Dark City Dead Man
CD: Live At Roatburn 2013
1. The One
2. I: The Weapon
3. Ghost Trail
4. Finland
5. Vicarious Redemption
6. Owlwood
7. In Awe Of
CD: “Somewhere Along The Highway” Live At Roadburn 2016
1. Marching To The Heartbeats
2. Finland
3. Back To Chapel Town
4. And With Her Came The Birds
5. Thirtyfour
6. Dim
7. Dark City Dead Man