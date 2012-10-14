KOBRA AND THE LOTUS: i dettagli di 'Prevail I' in uscita a maggio e il nuovo singolo

Gli hard rocker canadesi Kobra And The Lotus
annunciano di aver concluso i lavori al prossimo disco: l'etichetta Napalm Records
, infatti, pubblicherà Prevail I
, questo il titolo del nuovo album, il 12 maggio.
Il gruppo rende ora disponibili la copertina, la tracklist e il singolo Gotham
, ascoltabile in anteprima su BraveWords (qui
il sito).
Ecco le parole della frontwoman del gruppo Kobra Paige
in merito alla storia di Prevail I
:
"When we are born, we are innocent, pure, and unshaped. This mandala signifies a human at the beginning of it’s journey. Unscathed and beautiful, the mandala is each and every one of us. As this album unfolds, you will notice it’s more than just music. ‘Prevail I’ is a story of visceral truth and I believe, if we’re really being honest with ourselves, everyone will find their story within it. After all, the battles may differ, but we all started as the same mandala and we are more relatable than we’d like to admit. Our only wish is that you may enjoy the freaking crap out of this album and find comfort in realizing you’re not alone
".Prevail I
- Tracklist:1. Gotham
2. TriggerPulse
3. You Don’t Know
4. Specimen X (Mortal Chamber)
5. Light Me Up
6. Manifest Destiny
7. Victim
8. Check The Phyrg
9. Hell On Earth
10. Prevail