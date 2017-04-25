RADIATION ROMEOS: guarda il video di ''Ocean Drive''

|
I Radiation Romeos hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music Srl, il video di Ocean Drive. Il brano proviene dall'omonimo album di debutto che uscirà il 2 giugno prossimo.
La band è stata creata da Parramore “Perry” McCarty (ex-Warrior) e di seguito potete trovare la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Radiation Romeos
02. Ocean Drive
03. Bad Bad Company
04. Mystic Mountain
05. Like An Arrow
06. Promised Land
07. Castaways
08. Ghost Town
09. Til The End Of Time
10. On The Tight Rope
11. Monstertraxx