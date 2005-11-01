      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Cirith Ungol
Clicca per ingrandire
King of the Dead
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/04/17
PRIME CREATION
Prime Creation

28/04/17
CULT OF EIBON
Lycan Twilight Sorcery

28/04/17
NOUMENA
Myrrys

28/04/17
DEGRADEAD
Live At Wacken

28/04/17
WOLFPAKK
Wolves Reign

28/04/17
CORPUS CHRISTII
Delusion

28/04/17
KINGS OF BROADWAY
Kings Of Broadway

28/04/17
FATES WARNING
Awaken the Guardian Live (DVD/Blu-Ray)

28/04/17
HIDEOUS DIVINITY
Adveniens

28/04/17
AYREON
The Source

CONCERTI

27/04/17
SONIC SYNDICATE + THE SHIVER + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

28/04/17
SONIC SYNDICATE + THE SHIVER + GUESTS TBA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

28/04/17
PINO SCOTTO + VARIOUS + SKARREX
JAILBREAK - ROMA

29/04/17
TEMPERANCE
TEATRO SOCIALE - ALBA (CN)

29/04/17
ONSLAUGHT + HOUR OF PENANCE + THE FORESHADOWING + altri
BARBARA DISCO LAB - CATANIA

29/04/17
NEID + MACARIA + VILEMASS
ISTANBUL CAFE' - SQUINZANO (LE)

29/04/17
METALZONE
ART ROCK CAFE' - IMOLA

03/05/17
DREAM THEATER
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

04/05/17
HORNA + KURGAALL + VERATRUM + ETERNAL SAMHAIN
ORANGE TAVERNA ITALICA - PESCARA

05/05/17
DREAM THEATER
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE
CIRITH UNGOL: il live video esclusivo di 'King of the Dead' e la ristampa
26/04/2017 - 13:35 (27 letture)

RECENSIONI
83
82
91
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/04/2017 - 13:35
CIRITH UNGOL: il live video esclusivo di 'King of the Dead' e la ristampa
06/08/2016 - 10:11
CIRITH UNGOL: nel mese di ottobre ristamperanno 'Paradise Lost'
01/05/2015 - 10:54
CIRITH UNGOL: a giugno le ristampe in vinile dei primi tre dischi
03/07/2012 - 08:16
METAL BLADE: in arrivo picture disc per Amon Amarth, Cirith Ungol e Powerwolf
04/10/2011 - 19:58
CIRITH UNGOL: i dettagli della ri-edizione di 'Servant Of Chaos'
01/11/2005
CIRITH UNGOL: tributo in arrivo!
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/04/2017 - 13:20
GRAVITY: primi dettagli e trailer del terzo album
26/04/2017 - 13:07
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: warm up coi Lacuna Coil il 2 agosto
26/04/2017 - 08:48
YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS: guarda il video di ''First night back in port''
25/04/2017 - 23:42
HELKER: ecco il video di 'Empty Room'
25/04/2017 - 23:38
CARACH ANGREN: ascolta un nuovo brano
25/04/2017 - 23:30
THE LURKING FEAR: disponibile un teaser dell'EP di debutto
25/04/2017 - 18:54
RADIATION ROMEOS: guarda il video di ''Ocean Drive''
25/04/2017 - 17:19
PROGENIE TERRESTRE PURA: i dettagli del nuovo album
25/04/2017 - 17:07
BELOW: guarda un nuovo video
25/04/2017 - 15:25
WE START WARS: disponibile il video di un nuovo brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     