CIRITH UNGOL: il live video esclusivo di 'King of the Dead' e la ristampa

Grazie al player sottostante è possibile guardare il live video di King Of The Dead
, brano della formazione heavy/doom statunitense dei Cirith Ungol
estratto dall'omonimo album uscito nel 1984. Questa versione del pezzo è stata registrata durante la data che la band ha tenuto in California lo scorso ottobre, concerto che ha segnato il ritorno del gruppo.
Inoltre, in occasione del primo concerto in assoluto dei Cirith Ungol
in Europa (nello specifico al Keep It True Festival
di Lauda-Königshofen, in Germania), la Metal Blade
pubblicherà la ristampa di King Of The Dead
il 28 aprile, proprio durante il weekend dell'evento. King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition
è stato rimasterizzato da Patrick W. Engel
e conterrà cinque tracce bonus e un DVD aggiuntivo. Oltre al formato CD sarà disponibile anche il vinile.King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition
- tracklist:1. Atom Smasher
2. Black Machine
3. Master of the Pit
4. King of the Dead
5. Death of the Sun
6. Finger of Scorn
7. Toccata in D minor
8. Cirith Ungol
9. Last Laugh (Live)*
10. Death of the Sun (alt mix)**
11. Master of the Pit (Live)***
12. King of the Dead (Live)***
13. Cirith Ungol (Live)***
* Live 1984 (bonus Track nel CD originale)
** alternative version (presa da Metal Massacre I)
*** Live al Frost & Fire Fest II (Ventura Theater, 8 ottobre 2016)Bonus-DVD
tracklist:1. Atom Smasher
2. I'm Alive
3. Black Machine
4. Master of the Pit
5. King of the Dead
6. Death of the Sun
7. Finger of Scorn
8. Cirith Ungol
Live al The Roxy, West Hollywood, CA il 19 gennaio 1983