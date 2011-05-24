EXIST: a giugno il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un video

|
Il prossimo 9 giugno la Prosthetic Records pubblicherà So True, So Bound, il secondo disco della formazione technical death metal statunitense Exist, nella quale milita l'ex-Cynic Max Phelps.
L'album è stato autoprodotto dalla band e mixato da Nolly Getgood; ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il video della traccia di apertura Take My Picture, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Sebastian Jerke.
Take My Picture
Happily Ever After (For A Week Or So…)
So True: Imitation’s Flattery
So Bound: One Of The Herd
Peer Prejudice
To Sever The Strings