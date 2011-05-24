      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/05/17
BLEED AGAIN
Momentum

05/05/17
ECHOTIME
Side

05/05/17
SEVEN KINGDOMS
Decennium

05/05/17
HATE
Tremendum

05/05/17
SIDEBURN
#Eight

05/05/17
FROM OCEANS TO AUTUMN
Ether/Return to Earth

05/05/17
GLASS MIND
Dodecaedro

05/05/17
DOYLE
Doyle II: As We Die

05/05/17
EISREGEN
Fleischfilm

12/05/17
SABBATH ASSEMBLY
Rites of Passage

CONCERTI

29/04/17
TEMPERANCE
TEATRO SOCIALE - ALBA (CN)

29/04/17
ONSLAUGHT + HOUR OF PENANCE + THE FORESHADOWING + altri
BARBARA DISCO LAB - CATANIA

29/04/17
NEID + MACARIA + VILEMASS
ISTANBUL CAFE' - SQUINZANO (LE)

29/04/17
METALZONE
ART ROCK CAFE' - IMOLA

29/04/17
MACHETE FEST
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

30/04/17
SUNDAY HARDCORE MASSACRE FEST
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

03/05/17
DREAM THEATER
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

04/05/17
HORNA + KURGAALL + VERATRUM + ETERNAL SAMHAIN
ORANGE TAVERNA ITALICA - PESCARA

05/05/17
DREAM THEATER
TEATRO VERDI - FIRENZE

05/05/17
HORNA + KURGAALL + VERATRUM + ETERNAL SAMHAIN
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
EXIST: a giugno il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un video
29/04/2017 - 08:44 (36 letture)

ARTICOLI
24/06/2012
Live Report
A BURIED EXISTENCE + FAUST + TRAUMAGAIN + 3 OF 8
H.M. Club, Catona (RC), 17/06/2012
24/05/2011
Intervista
A BURIED EXISTENCE
Voci del metal meridionale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/04/2017 - 08:44
EXIST: a giugno il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un video
12/04/2017 - 11:39
INANIMATE EXISTENCE: firmano per la The Artisan Era, in estate il quarto disco
29/03/2017 - 09:59
EXIST: firmano per la Prosthetic Records
23/03/2017 - 23:11
BEYOND CREATION: online il video di 'Coexistence'
14/03/2017 - 11:35
PANIKK: tutto 'Discarded Existence' ascoltabile in streaming
23/01/2017 - 13:33
PANIKK: la tracklist di 'Discarded Existence' e un brano estratto
23/11/2016 - 23:04
WRVTH: online il video di 'Cease To Exist'
09/10/2016 - 16:37
EXISTANCE: il video della titletrack
16/09/2016 - 17:49
INANIMATE EXISTENCE: il terzo disco in streaming integrale
05/09/2016 - 16:17
EXISTANCE: i dettagli di 'Breaking the Rock' in uscita ad ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/04/2017 - 09:10
CIRITH UNGOL: disponibile lo streaming di 'King Of The Dead - Ultimate Edition'
29/04/2017 - 08:56
EVERY TIME I DIE: online il video di 'Map Change'
29/04/2017 - 08:37
WOLFBRIGADE: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
29/04/2017 - 08:29
RAMMSTEIN: guarda 'Links 2 3 4' dal nuovo DVD
29/04/2017 - 00:17
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
29/04/2017 - 00:16
PRISTINE: ecco il video di 'You Are the One'
29/04/2017 - 00:14
SCHAMMASCH: a giugno pubblicheranno 'The Maldoror Chants
29/04/2017 - 00:13
TERROR: il nuovo EP in streaming
29/04/2017 - 00:12
KREATOR: in arrivo la ristampa dei primi quattro dischi
29/04/2017 - 00:10
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS: disponibile il video di 'You Don’t Know'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     