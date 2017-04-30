JYRKI 69: a giugno il primo disco solista del cantante dei The 69 Eyes

|
Il prossimo 23 giugno la Cleopatra Records pubblicherà Helsinki Vampire, il primo disco solista di Jyrki 69, cantante dei The 69 Eyes.
L'album è stato prodotto da Johnny Lee Michaels ed è stato scritto seguendo lo stile dei The 69 Eyes, inoltre alcuni brani fanno parte delle colonne sonore di alcuni film. Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Ad Infinitum
Versailles
Spanish Steps
Bloodlust (from Sunset Society)
Last Halloween (from Halloween Hell House)
Happy Birthday
Call Of The Night
Perfection
Close Your Eyes (from Close Your Eyes)
In Your Dreams
Sayonara (CD only)