VAULTWRAITH: ascolta un brano dal debutto

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il brano The Vaultwraith degli statunitensi Vaultwraith, traccia che farà parte di Death Is Proof of Satan's Power, il disco di debutto della band in uscita nel corso dell'anno.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. The Vaultwraith
2. Ravaged In the Crimson Mist
3. Infernal Realms Unfold
4. Dark Desires Unleash the Legions of Lucifer
5. Night Ride Through the Black Woods
6. Manifest at Midnight
7. Devilcraft
8. Open Grave Rape
9. High Priestess of the Wolf Coven
10. Damsel In Disgust
11. Skeletonized Malediction