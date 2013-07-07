TEMPLE OF VOID: ufficializzato il nuovo chitarrista; ecco un brano del secondo disco

|
La formazione death doom statunitense Temple Of Void hanno ufficializzato l'ingresso in formazione del nuovo chitarrista Don Durr, che farà il suo debutto in occasione della data al Maryland Death Fest.
La band pubblicherà inoltre il 28 luglio sotto Shadow Kingdom Records il secondo disco, Lords of Death, del quale è disponibile di seguito la tracklist ed il brano Wretched Banquet, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Paolo Girardi.
1. The Charnel Unearthing
2. Wretched Banquet
3. A Watery Internment
4. The Hidden Fiend
5. An Ominous Journey
6. The Gift
7. Graven Desires
8. Deceiver in the Shadows