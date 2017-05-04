BEREFT OF LIGHT: a giugno l'EP di debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
Bereft Of Light, progetto black metal del musicista rumeno Daniel Neagoe (Shape of Despair, Eye of Solitude, Unfathomable Ruination, Clouds), debutterà il 26 giugno con l'EP Hoinar.
Ecco le parole dell'artista in merito al suo nuovo lavoro:
"Hoinar, Romanian word for “wonderer” is a statement of solitude and introspection, a simple but ample opportunity to escape in one self’s own world where anything and everything can shape up and be coloured in all possible tints.
A soul’s journey up the ladder of life, past, present and future. A dive into the unknown of one’s mind and an open door in the mirror of eternity".
Il disco, che uscirà tramite l'etichetta Loud Rage Music, includerà la copertina visibile a sinistra e le seguenti cinque tracce, tra cui è presente il singolo Freamat ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
1. Uitare
2. Legamant
3. Pustiu
4. Freamat
5. Tarziu