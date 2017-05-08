I AM MORBID: il 2 giugno al Revolver con i Necrophagia e altri

Gli I Am Morbid
degli ex membri dei Morbid Angel
, David Vincent
(voce e basso) e Tim Yeung
(batteria), hanno annunciato le date del loro tour europeo, tra cui è presente un unico appuntamento in Italia, quello del 2 giugno al Revolver
di San Donà di Piave (VE).
Di spalla agli headliner per la data di Venezia troviamo i deathster Necrophagia
, gli Helsott
e i De Profundis
. Di seguito trovate le tappe del tour e, in fondo, i dettagli del concerto italiano.June 2nd - Venice (ITA) RevolverJune 3rd - Lyss (SUI) Kulturfabrik
June 4th - Hamburg (GER) Logo
June 5th - Kassel (GER) Fiasco
June 6th - Munich (GER) Feierwerk
June 7th - Erfurt (GER) From Hell
June 8th -Flensburg (GER) Roxy
June 9th -Den Haag (NLD) Paard Van Troje
June 10th - Tilburg (NLD) 013
June 11th - Leipzig (GER) Hellraiser
Venerdì 2 giugno 2017
@Revolver
- San Donà di Piave (VE)
via Kennedy, 39I AM MORBID
+Necrophagia
+Helsott
+De Profundis
Ingresso 22 euro
Inizio concerti ore 20:00Evento Facebook