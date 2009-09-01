EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: pubblicheranno un nuovo live cd/dvd

Vedrà la luce il 4 agosto la nuova fatica degli Eagles Of Death Metal
: stiamo parlando di un live dvd e doppio cd dal titolo I Love You All The Time - Live At The Olympia In Paris
.
Il concerto è stato registrato il 16 febbraio 2016 a Parigi presso l'Olimpia Hall, 3 mesi dopo l'attentato avvenuto nel locale Bataclan che ha causato la morte di 89 persone nel momento in cui la stessa band si stava esibendo sul palco.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Intro: Il Est Cinq Heures, Paris S'Éveille
02. I Only Want You
03. Don't Speak (I Came To Make A Bang!)
04. So Easy
05. Complexity
06. Whorehoppin' (Shit, Goddamn)
07. I Love You All The Time
08. Cherry Cola
09. The Reverend
10. Got A Woman
11. I Got A Feelin' (Just Nineteen)
12. Stuck In The Metal
13. Miss Alissa
14. I Like To Move In The Night
15. Secret Plans
16. Wannabe In L.A.
17. Bag O' Miracles
18. Save A Prayer
19. I Want You So Hard (Boy's Bad News)
20. Speaking In Tongues