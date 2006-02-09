CELTIC FROST: in arrivo le ristampe di quattro dischi

La rinata Noise Records
continua con la campagna di ristampa del suo catalogo. Dopo Voivod
e Kreator
, infatti, l'etichetta tedesca ristamperà il 30 giugno in versione CD ed LP quattro album dei Celtic Frost
.
Ecco tutti i dettagli:Morbid Tales tracklisting:
Human” (Intro)
Into The Crypts Of Rays
Visions Of Mortality
Dethroned Emperor
Morbid Tales
Procreation (Of The Wicked)
Return To The Eve
Danse Macabre
Nocturnal Fear
Bonus tracks:
Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)
Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)
Procreation (Of The Wicked) (1984 Rehearsal)
Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)
To Mega Therion tracklisting:
Innocence And Wrath
The Usurper
Jewel Throne
Dawn Of Meggido
Eternal Summer
Circle Of The Tyrants
(Beyond The) North Winds
Fainted Eyes
Tears In A Prophet's Dream
Necromantical Screams
Bonus tracks:
Circle Of The Tyrants (Emperor's Return EP)
Visual Aggression (Emperor's Return EP)
Suicidal Winds (Emperor's Return EP)
Journey Into Fear (Emperor's Return EP Recording Sessions)
Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)
Return To The Eve (1985 Studio Jam)
Into Pandemonium tracklisting:
Mexican Radio
Mesmerized
Inner Sanctum
Tristesses de la Lune
Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)
Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)
One In Their Pride” (Porthole Mix
I Won't Dance (The Elders' Orient)
Rex Irae (Requiem)
Oriental Masquerade
Bonus tracks:
Sorrows Of The Moon
The Inevitable Factor
In The Chapel In The Moonlight
One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)
The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)
Vanity/Nemesis tracklisting:
The Heart Beneath
Wine In My Hand (Third From The Sun)
Wings Of Solitude
The Name Of My Bride
This Island Earth
The Restless Seas
Phallic Tantrum
A Kiss Or A Whisper
Vanity
Nemesis
Bonus tracks:
Heroes
A Descent To Babylon (Babylon Asleep)