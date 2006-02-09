CELTIC FROST: in arrivo le ristampe di quattro dischi

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Diego Trubia "Er Trucido" 4 Io, invece, ho già quelli del '99..più che altro, avrei voluto farmi anche questa se fosse stato incluso "Cold Lake"! 3 Fine giugno, visto ora 😊 2 Yes, attendo vanity/nemesis. Quando usciranno? 1 L'unico a mancarmi in originale e' Vanity Nemesis...Quindi un pensierino glielo faccio.