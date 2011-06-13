RED FANG: ecco il video di 'Cut It Short'

|
Quello che vedete in fondo è il video di Cut It Short, brano della formazione stoner statunitense Red Fang estratto da Only Ghosts, l'ultimo disco della band pubblicato lo scorso anno.
La clip è stata realizzata da Whitey McConnaughy, già al lavoro su numerosi altri video della band.
I Red Fang partiranno inoltre a giugno per un tour europeo che non toccherà l'Italia, ecco le date:
June
10 - Guilford, UK - Boileroom
11 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Lille, France - L’Aeronef
14 - Orleans, France - Astrolabe
15 - Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne
16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
20 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
21 - Orfu, Hungary - Fishing on Orfu
23 - Saarwellingen, Germany - Saarmageddon Festival
24 - Scheessel, Germany - Hurricane Festival
25 - Neuhausen, Germany - Southside Festival
28 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde
29 - Nimjegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
July
1 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Fuzz Jam Festival
5 - Biarritz, France - Atabel
6 - Viverio, Spain - Resurrection Festival
8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzamatazz 2
9 - Ile du Gaou, France - Pointu Festival