      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Red Fang
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/05/17
SCREAM 3 DAYS
Kolera 666

26/05/17
BRUTALITY
Sea of Ignorance

26/05/17
DREAM EVIL
SIX

26/05/17
FIGURE OF SIX
Welcome to the Freak Show

26/05/17
SUNKEN
Departure

26/05/17
BLACK PHANTOM
Better Beware

31/05/17
ACHERONTAS
Amarta (Formulas of Reptilian Unification II)

02/06/17
PRIMAL FEAR
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany

02/06/17
TANKARD
One Foot in the Grave

02/06/17
FLOGGING MOLLY
Life is Good

CONCERTI

20/05/17
OMEN + BAPHOMET`S BLOOD
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

20/05/17
ACCIAIO ITALIANO
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

20/05/17
VOLTUMNA + SCREAMING BANSHEE + DISTURBIA
THE DOME - BACOLI (NA)

20/05/17
MECHANICAL GOD CREATION + SOUL RAPE
WANTED PUB - GALLIATE (NO)

20/05/17
METALZONE
CENTRO GIOVANI CA' VAINA - IMOLA

21/05/17
HARDLINE + HUNGRY HEART + MR. RIOT
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

26/05/17
SAN METALLO FEST (day 1)
MACERIE - BARACCHE RIBELLI - MOLFETTA (BA)

26/05/17
PERPETUAL FIRE + APEIRON LEGACY
THE OLD JESSE - SARONNO (VA)

26/05/17
KALEDON + SETANERA + TIMESTORM
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

27/05/17
HEAVENFALL + NETHER NOVA
DECIBEL CLUB - MAGENTA (MI)
RED FANG: ecco il video di 'Cut It Short'
20/05/2017 - 09:30 (49 letture)

terzo menati
Sabato 20 Maggio 2017, 12.15.57
1
grandi
RECENSIONI
63
ARTICOLI
22/06/2011
Live Report
THE OCEAN + INTRONAUT + RED FANG + EARTHSHIP
Circolo Magnolia, Segrate (MI), 13/06/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/05/2017 - 09:30
RED FANG: ecco il video di 'Cut It Short'
14/10/2016 - 01:11
RED FANG: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
12/10/2016 - 18:39
RED FANG: ascolta il brano ''The Deep''
11/10/2016 - 13:05
RED FANG: online un altro brano
07/10/2016 - 11:13
RED FANG: in anteprima un nuovo brano
26/09/2016 - 18:44
RED FANG: ascolta un nuovo brano
08/09/2016 - 20:10
RED FANG: guarda il video di Shadows
14/07/2016 - 10:45
RED FANG: disponibili i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
27/06/2016 - 19:29
RED FANG: disponibile la clip di ''Blood Like Cream''
11/01/2016 - 22:24
RED FANG: a febbraio entreranno in studio di registrazione
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/05/2017 - 09:22
DESULTORY: a giugno il disco finale
20/05/2017 - 09:14
WHITE WARD: tutto il debutto in streaming
20/05/2017 - 09:09
THY ART IS MURDER: una data in Italia ad ottobre
20/05/2017 - 08:57
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: disponibile il video di 'Something Mysterious'
20/05/2017 - 08:53
BLOODCLOT: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
20/05/2017 - 08:44
GRAVESITE: svelati i dettagli del secondo disco
20/05/2017 - 08:20
ROGER WATERS: ecco il video del brano 'The Last Refugee'
20/05/2017 - 08:13
LORD OF THE LOST: firmano per la Napalm Records
19/05/2017 - 23:25
AVATARIUM: guarda il nuovo video
19/05/2017 - 23:17
RUSSKAJA: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     