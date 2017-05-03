LENG TCH`E: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

Andando a questo link
è possibile ascoltare il brano Gundog Allegiance
estratto da Razorgrind
, il sesto disco della formazione grindcore belga Leng Tch'e
che sarà pubblicato il 25 agosto dalla Season Of Mist
.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:1. Gundog Allegiance
2. Indomitable
3. Cibus
4. Spore
5. AnarChristic
6. Stentor of Doom
7. Redundant
8. Commitment Fail
9. The Red Pill
10. Species. Path. Extinction.
11. Guinea Swine
12. Cirrhosis
13. I Am the Vulture
14. Magellanic Shrine