      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/05/17
SCREAM 3 DAYS
Kolera 666

26/05/17
DREAM EVIL
SIX

26/05/17
FIGURE OF SIX
Welcome to the Freak Show

26/05/17
BRUTALITY
Sea of Ignorance

26/05/17
SUNKEN
Departure

26/05/17
BLACK PHANTOM
Better Beware

31/05/17
ACHERONTAS
Amarta (Formulas of Reptilian Unification II)

02/06/17
TANKARD
One Foot in the Grave

02/06/17
PRIMAL FEAR
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany

02/06/17
FOGALORD
Masters of War

CONCERTI

26/05/17
SAN METALLO FEST (day 1)
MACERIE - BARACCHE RIBELLI - MOLFETTA (BA)

26/05/17
PERPETUAL FIRE + APEIRON LEGACY
THE OLD JESSE - SARONNO (VA)

26/05/17
KALEDON + SETANERA + TIMESTORM
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

27/05/17
HEAVENFALL + NETHER NOVA
DECIBEL CLUB - MAGENTA (MI)

27/05/17
SAN METALLO FEST (day 2)
MACERIE - BARACCHE RIBELLI - MOLFETTA (BA)

27/05/17
NECRODEATH + guests
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

31/05/17
SORDAL
COHEN - VERONA

01/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - SUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

01/06/17
KYNESIS + WOWS
PROGETTO MAYHEM - TORINO

02/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)
LENG TCH`E: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
25/05/2017 - 11:01 (3 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/05/2017 - 11:01
LENG TCH`E: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
03/05/2017 - 10:32
LENG TCH`E: rinnovano l'accordo con la Season Of Mist, in estate il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/05/2017 - 11:07
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: online un primo estratto dal nuovo live CD/DVD
25/05/2017 - 10:34
NERVECELL: ecco gli ultimi dettagli del terzo disco
25/05/2017 - 10:26
EZOO: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
25/05/2017 - 10:18
F.K.U.: firmano per la Despotz Records
25/05/2017 - 10:12
PRISTINE: ascolta un nuovo brano
24/05/2017 - 22:11
NOISE POLLUTION: annunciate le date del tour estivo
24/05/2017 - 21:42
MORBID ANGEL: disponibile un nuovo brano dal vivo
24/05/2017 - 20:15
ALL 41: ecco il video di un brano inedito
24/05/2017 - 20:11
GOATWHORE: nuovo lyric video online
24/05/2017 - 11:42
STONE SOUR: ecco il video di 'Song #3'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     