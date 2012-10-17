WINTERSUN: 'The Forest Seasons' uscirà il 21 luglio

I finlandesi Wintersun
svelano tramite l'etichetta Nuclear Blast
la data di uscita del loro nuovo e atteso album The Forest Seasons
: il lavoro da studio, infatti, sarà presente sul mercato a partire dal 21 luglio. Inoltre, il disco dal vivo Wintersun live @ Tuska Festival 2013
sarà disponibile in vinile. The Forest Seasons
- Tracklist:1. Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)
Part I The Dark Slumber
Part II The Awakening
2. The Forest That Weeps (Summer)
3. Eternal Darkness (Autumn)
Part I Haunting Darkness
Part II The Call of the Dark Dream
Part III Beyond the Infinite Universe
Part IV Death
4. Loneliness (Winter)
Ricordiamo che i Wintersun
si esibiranno il 22 luglio a Brescia in occasione del Colony Open Air
(qui
la notizia).