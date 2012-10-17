      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wintersun
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/05/17
ACHERONTAS
Amarta (Formulas of Reptilian Unification II)

02/06/17
PRIMAL FEAR
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany

02/06/17
FLOGGING MOLLY
Life is Good

02/06/17
TANKARD
One Foot in the Grave

02/06/17
FOGALORD
Masters of War

05/06/17
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR
Synaptic Veil

09/06/17
WHITE SKLL
Will of the Strong

09/06/17
ANATHEMA
The Optimist

09/06/17
RANCID
Trouble Maker

09/06/17
REBELLIOUS SPIRIT
New Horizons

CONCERTI

27/05/17
HEAVENFALL + NETHER NOVA
DECIBEL CLUB - MAGENTA (MI)

27/05/17
SAN METALLO FEST (day 2)
MACERIE - BARACCHE RIBELLI - MOLFETTA (BA)

27/05/17
NECRODEATH + guests
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

31/05/17
SORDAL
COHEN - VERONA

01/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - SUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

01/06/17
KYNESIS + WOWS
PROGETTO MAYHEM - TORINO

02/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

02/06/17
I AM MORBID + NECROPHAGIA + HELSOTT + DE PROFUNDIS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

02/06/17
WHITE SKULL + TEODASIA + OTHERS
PIAZZA ZAPELLONI - SANTHIA' (VC)

03/06/17
BUFFALO GRILLZ + NOFUCK + TBA
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - FRATTAMAGGIORE (NA)
WINTERSUN: 'The Forest Seasons' uscirà il 21 luglio
27/05/2017 - 10:24 (41 letture)

Ripper
Sabato 27 Maggio 2017, 11.13.54
2
Godo!!!!!!!!
Radamanthis
Sabato 27 Maggio 2017, 10.55.57
1
Attesa spasmodica. Uscita dell'anno!
RECENSIONI
90
ARTICOLI
15/02/2017
Intervista
WINTERSUN
Epicità pura
17/10/2012
Intervista
WINTERSUN
Il tempo del raccolto?
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/05/2017 - 10:24
WINTERSUN: 'The Forest Seasons' uscirà il 21 luglio
13/04/2017 - 13:39
WINTERSUN: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista
17/02/2017 - 11:44
COLONY OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Wintersun
01/02/2017 - 13:20
WINTERSUN: ecco la copertina di 'The Forest Seasons'
18/01/2017 - 18:05
WINTERSUN: diffusa la tracklist del nuovo disco
11/01/2017 - 13:51
WINTERSUN: 'The Forest Seasons' è il titolo del nuovo album
04/01/2017 - 18:09
WINTERSUN: completati i lavori sul terzo disco
24/12/2016 - 11:11
SUMMER BREEZE: Kreator, Wintersun, Megadeth, Eluveitie e altri aggiunti al bill
01/08/2014 - 11:49
WINTERSUN: l'appello del cantante Jari in merito al nuovo album
28/03/2013 - 11:00
METALDAYS: confermati anche Iced Earth e Wintersun
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/05/2017 - 10:42
RITI OCCULTI: la clip di 'Assiah'
27/05/2017 - 10:34
DESPITE EXILE: il video del singolo 'Absent Foundation'
27/05/2017 - 10:16
VEINS: a giugno l'album d'esordio, disponibile un video
27/05/2017 - 10:09
NEXT TO NONE: ecco il nuovo video
27/05/2017 - 09:59
WAIT HELL IN PAIN: la tracklist e l'anteprima di 'Wrong Desire'
26/05/2017 - 20:30
PROGENIE TERRESTRE PURA: ascolta in streaming tutto 'oltreLuna'
26/05/2017 - 20:21
BROKEN HOPE: diffusa la clip di un nuovo brano
26/05/2017 - 20:13
EREB ALTOR: svelato l'artwork del nuovo album
26/05/2017 - 20:03
SADIST: suoneranno di spalla agli Slayer a Milano
26/05/2017 - 17:07
SHORES OF NULL: guarda il video di ''Donau''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     