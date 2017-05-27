      Privacy Policy
 
IN EVIDENZA
Album

Avatarium
Hurricanes and Halos
Demo

Ottobrenero
Mercurio
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

31/05/17
ACHERONTAS
Amarta (Formulas of Reptilian Unification II)

02/06/17
PRIMAL FEAR
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany

02/06/17
FLOGGING MOLLY
Life is Good

02/06/17
TANKARD
One Foot in the Grave

02/06/17
FOGALORD
Masters of War

05/06/17
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR
Synaptic Veil

09/06/17
WHITE SKLL
Will of the Strong

09/06/17
ANATHEMA
The Optimist

09/06/17
RANCID
Trouble Maker

09/06/17
REBELLIOUS SPIRIT
New Horizons

CONCERTI

27/05/17
HEAVENFALL + NETHER NOVA
DECIBEL CLUB - MAGENTA (MI)

27/05/17
SAN METALLO FEST (day 2)
MACERIE - BARACCHE RIBELLI - MOLFETTA (BA)

27/05/17
NECRODEATH + guests
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

31/05/17
SORDAL
COHEN - VERONA

01/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
CIRCOLO SUPERNOVA - SUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

01/06/17
KYNESIS + WOWS
PROGETTO MAYHEM - TORINO

02/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

02/06/17
I AM MORBID + NECROPHAGIA + HELSOTT + DE PROFUNDIS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

02/06/17
WHITE SKULL + TEODASIA + OTHERS
PIAZZA ZAPELLONI - SANTHIA' (VC)

03/06/17
BUFFALO GRILLZ + NOFUCK + TBA
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - FRATTAMAGGIORE (NA)
KISSIN' DYNAMITE: guarda il video live di ''She came, she saw''
27/05/2017 - 18:00 (4 letture)

no related recensioni