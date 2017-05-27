KISSIN' DYNAMITE: guarda il video live di ''She came, she saw''

|
I Kissin' Dynamite hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della AFM Records, il video live di She Came, She Saw. Il brano proviene dal loro prossimo Live DVD, Generation Goodbye - Dynamite Nights, registrato durante l'ultima data a Stoccarda. L'uscita è stata fissata per il 14 luglio e in vari formati (DVD/2CD, Bluray/2CD), mentre di seguito potete trovare la tracklist.
Tracklisting:
DVD/BD:
01. Intro
02. Generation Goodbye
03. Money Sex & Power
04. DNA
05. Highlight Zone
06. Running Free
07. Love Me Hate Me
08. If Clocks Were Running Backwards
09. She´s a Killer
10. Deadly
11. She Came She Saw
12. Somebody To Hate
13. Operation Supernova
14. Only The Good Die Young
15. Out In The Rain
16. Against The World
17. Masterpiece
18. Supersonic Killer
19. Sex Is War
20. Hashtag Your Life
21. Steel Of Swabia
22. Ticket To Paradise
23. Six Feet Under
24. I Will Be King
25. Flying Colours
+ bonus material:
- “The Crew Behind The Show”
- “KD goes Ukraine”
- “Secret Scenes”
CD1
01. Intro
02. Generation Goodbye
03. Money Sex & Power
04. DNA
05. Highlight Zone
06. Running Free
07. Love Me Hate Me
08. If Clocks Were Running Backwards
09. She´s a Killer
10. Deadly
11. She Came She Saw
12. Somebody To Hate
13. Operation Supernova
CD2
14. Only The Good Die Young
15. Out In The Rain
16. Against The World
17. Masterpiece
18. Supersonic Killer
19. Sex Is War
20. Hashtag Your Life
21. Steel Of Swabia
22. Ticket To Paradise
23. Six Feet Under
24. I Will Be King
25. Flying Colours