      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/06/17
FLOGGING MOLLY
Life is Good

02/06/17
TANKARD
One Foot in the Grave

02/06/17
PRIMAL FEAR
Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany

02/06/17
FOGALORD
Masters of War

05/06/17
DESCEND INTO DESPAIR
Synaptic Veil

09/06/17
THE BLACK CAPES
All These Monsters

09/06/17
RANCID
Trouble Maker

09/06/17
WHITE SKLL
Will of the Strong

09/06/17
ANATHEMA
The Optimist

09/06/17
TRIUMVIR FOUL
Spiritual Bloodshed

CONCERTI

02/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

02/06/17
I AM MORBID + NECROPHAGIA + HELSOTT + DE PROFUNDIS
REVOLVER - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

02/06/17
WHITE SKULL + TEODASIA + OTHERS
PIAZZA ZAPELLONI - SANTHIA' (VC)

03/06/17
BUFFALO GRILLZ + NOFUCK + TBA
SOUND MUSIC CLUB - FRATTAMAGGIORE (NA)

03/06/17
ULVER
LABIRINTO DELLA MASONE - PARMA

03/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

03/06/17
IN.SI.DIA + SECRET RULE + OTHER
PIAZZA ZAPELLONI - SANTHIA' (VC)

03/06/17
.EVO FOR DENIS
ISOLA SUMMER ARENA - PARMA

04/06/17
TOXICROSE + JUNKIE DILDOZ
THE STONY PUB - PONTASSIEVE (FI)

05/06/17
THE DEAD DAISIES + HEADLESS + THE STONE GARDEN
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)
MARTY FRIEDMAN: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
02/06/2017 - 18:14 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
89
91
80
75
ARTICOLI
02/11/2012
Live Report
MARTY FRIEDMAN + YOSSI SASSI + STEPHAN FORTE
Circolo Kolony, Travagliato (BS), 25/10/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/06/2017 - 18:14
MARTY FRIEDMAN: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
02/08/2016 - 22:52
MARTY FRIEDMAN: ecco il video di 'Meathook'
01/02/2016 - 20:18
REDEMPTION: ascolta il brano con Chris Poland, Marty Friedman e Chris Broderick
01/09/2015 - 20:32
MARTY FRIEDMAN: guarda il lyric video della bonus track dell'ultimo album
22/12/2014 - 19:52
MARTY FRIEDMAN: disponibile il video di 'Undertow'
08/10/2014 - 10:57
MARTY FRIEDMAN: al lavoro sulla sua autobiografia
08/07/2014 - 21:33
MARTY FRIEDMAN: online il nuovo video
02/07/2014 - 10:33
MARTY FRIEDMAN: guarda il teaser della clip di ''Hyper Doom''
05/05/2014 - 22:41
MARTY FRIEDMAN: online il lyric video di 'Sociopaths'
01/05/2014 - 20:29
MARTY FRIEDMAN: online un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/06/2017 - 18:50
SOLSTAFIR: disponibile il video di 'Silfur-Refur'
02/06/2017 - 18:45
STONE SOUR: ascolta il brano 'Taipei Person/Allah Tea'
02/06/2017 - 18:34
ALICE COOPER: svelata la copertina di 'Paranormal'
02/06/2017 - 18:27
WEDNESDAY 13: ecco il video di 'Condolences'
02/06/2017 - 18:07
VUUR: ascolta il primo singolo
02/06/2017 - 14:33
PRIMAL FEAR: online il video live di ''Rulebreaker''
02/06/2017 - 14:22
RADIATION ROMEOS: disponibile il video di ''Monster traxx''
02/06/2017 - 14:16
THE FERRYMEN: guarda il video di ''Eyes on the sky''
02/06/2017 - 11:13
FATE UNBURIED: il video di 'Unburied'
02/06/2017 - 10:54
ALTER BRIDGE: il nuovo live album uscirà a settembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     