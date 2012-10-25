MARTY FRIEDMAN: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano

|
Il prossimo 4 agosto la Prosthetic Records pubblicherà Wall Of Sound, il nuovo disco di Marty Friedman prodotto da Paul Fig e mixato da Jens Bogren.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed il brano di apertura Self Pollution, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Self Pollution
02. Sorrow And Madness (featuring Jinxx of Black Veil Brides)
03. Streetlight
04. Whiteworm
05. For A Friend
06. Pussy Ghost (featuring Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven)
07. The Blackest Rose
08. Something To Fight (featuring Jørgen Munkeby of Shining)
09. The Soldier
10. Miracle
11. Last Lament