INCANTATION: ascolta un nuovo brano

I deathster Incantation hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Profane Nexus, in pubblicazione l'11 agosto via Relapse Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Muse
2.Rites of the Locust
3.Visceral Hexahedron
4.The Horns of Gefrin
5.Incorporeal Despair
6.Xipe Totec
7.Lus Sepulcri
8.Stormgate Convulsions from the Thunderous Shores of Infernal Realms Beyond the Grace of God
9.Messiah Nostrum
10.Omens to the Altar of Onyx
11.Ancients Arise
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il brano Rites Of The Locust.