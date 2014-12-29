BELPHEGOR: svelata la tracklist del nuovo disco

|
Gli austriaci Belphegor hanno svelato la tracklist che comporrà Totenritual, il nuovo disco della band in uscita il 15 settembre sotto Nuclear Blast Records.
La copertina sarà nuovamente curata da Seth Siro Anton, mentre l'album è stato mixato da Jason Suecof e masterizzato da Mark Lewis.
Ecco la tracklist ed una versione live del brano Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration:
Baphomet
The Devil's Son
Swinefever - Regent Of Pigs
Apophis - Black Dragon
Totenkult - Exegesis Of Deterioration
Totenbeschwörer (Instrumental)
Spell Of Reflection
Embracing A Star
Totenritual