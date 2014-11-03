SKELETHAL: ecco un brano dall'album d'esordio

All'interno del sito DecibelMagazine (qui
il link) è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Scaly Smelly Flesh
, brano che i deathster francesi Skelethal
includeranno nell'album di debutto Of the Depths...
, in uscita il 23 giugno per la Hells Headbangers
.
Tracklist:1. Sons of Zann
2. Spectral Cemetery
3. Chaotic Deviance
4. Glimpse of the Great Purpose
5. Catharsis
6. Pantheon of the Abyss
7. Scaly Smelly Flesh
8. Outer Conviction
9. Morbid Ovation
10. Soon to be Dead (CD bonus)
11. Macabre Oblivion (CD bonus)