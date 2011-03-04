DYING FETUS: annunciato il tour, una data in Italia ad ottobre

|
I deathster statunitensi Dying Fetus partiranno nel mese di ottobre per il The Wrong Tour To Fuck With Europe 2017, tour promozionale del nuovo disco della band che li vedrà accompagnati da Psycroptic, Beyond Creation e Disentomb e che farà tappa in Italia il 29 ottobre al Circolo Colony.
Ecco il programma completo, altri dettagli saranno preso disponibili:
13.10.17 Germany Essen @ Turock
14.10.17 Germany Hamburg @ Logo
15.10.17 Denmark Aarhus @ Voxhall
16.10.17 Sweden Gothenburg @ Sticky Fingers
17.10.17 Norway Oslo @ Vulkan Arena
18.10.17 Sweden Stockholm @ Fryshuset Klubben
20.10.17 Finland Helsinki @ Nosturi
21.10.17 Estonia Tallinn @ Club Tapper
22.10.17 Latvia Riga @ One One
23.10.17 Poland Poznan @ U Bazyla
24.10.17 Germany Berlin @ Lido
25.10.17 Czech Rep Prague @ Nova Chmelnice
26.10.17 Austria Vienna @ Viper Room
27.10.17 Hungary Budapest @ Blue Hell
28.10.17 Germany München @ Feierwerk
29.10.17 Italy Brescia @ Circolo Colony
30.10.17 Slovenia Ljubljana @ Orto Bar
31.10.17 Switzerland Pratteln @ Z7
01.11.17 Netherlands Nijmegen @ Doornroosje KZ
02.11.17 Netherlands Eindhoven @ Dynamo
03.11.17 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
04.11.17 UK Leeds @ Damnation (w/o Disentomb)
05.11.17 UK Glasgow @ Cathouse
06.11.17 UK London @ The Dome
08.11.17 Belgium Aarschot @ De Klinker
09.11.17 France Paris @ Petit Bain
10.11.17 France Bordeaux @ Rock School Barbey
11.11.17 Spain Bilbao @ Santana 27
12.11.17 Portugal Lisbon @ Lisboa ao Vivo
13.11.17 Spain Madrid @ Penelope
14.11.17 Spain Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 2
15.11.17 France Marseille @ Jas Rod
16.11.17 France Mulhouse @ Noumatrouff
17.11.17 Germany Saarbrücken @ Garage
18.11.17 Germany Leipzig @ Hellraiser