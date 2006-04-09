IN FLAMES: in Italia a novembre con i Five Finger Death Punch

|
Gli In Flames e i Five Finger Death Punch saranno protagonisti di un tour da co-headliner che li porterà ad esibirsi presso le maggiori arene europee tra novembre e dicembre. Il tour prevede anche una data in Italia, quella del 30 novembre al Teatro Geox di Padova, durante la quale si esibiranno anche gli Of Mice And Men, così come per altri appuntamenti selezionati. Ecco la lista dei concerti per ora annunciati:
16.11. S Gothenburg - Scandinavium (IN FLAMES headline show)
17.11. S Stockholm - Stockholm Globe (IN FLAMES headline show)
21.11. D Hamburg - Sporthalle
22.11. D Berlin - Velodrom
24.11. D Oberhausen - KP Arena
26.11. CZ Prag - Forum Karlin *
28.11. CH Zurich - Hallenstadion *
29.11. D Munich - Olympiahalle
30.11. IT Padova - Geox Theatre *
02.12. D Stuttgart - HMH Schleyerhalle
04.12. F Paris - Olympia *
05.12. LUX Luxembourg - Rockhal *
06.12. D Frankfurt - Festhalle
08.12. A Vienna - Stadthalle *
14.12. B Antwerp - Lotto *
15.12. NL Amsterdam - Afas Live *
17.12. UK Birmingham - BCA *
18.12. UK Glasgow - Hydro *
20.12. UK Leeds - Leeds Arena *
21.12. UK London - Wembley Arena *
* Con gli Of Mice And Men
Ecco le parole di Anders Fridén, cantante degli In Flames:
"We’ve been lucky to play for so many Jesterheads around the World this year and can’t think of a better way to end 2017 than touring Europe with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. We’ll see you soon Jesterheads and Knuckleheads. It’s going to be a tour to remember".
Zoltán Báthory, chitarrista dei Five Finger Death Punch, si esprime così in merito al tour:
"We are currently playing all the European festivals and are having an amazing time. As these massive crowds are singing along every word of the lyrics, it feels like Europe is truly becoming the second home of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. We can't wait to come back this Fall and especially with IN FLAMES which is one of my favorite bands. This will be something special to see...".